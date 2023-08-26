VCT 2024 Rostermania tracker: All player transfers, rumors, and more

The VCT 2023 season is about to conclude with the final game in the Valorant Champions 2023, featuring Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses in the Grand Finals. While certain teams have had a very successful foray in the debut year of the franchising era, others have failed to perform well and are actively looking for roster changes to come back stronger.

The rostermania has already begun, with plenty of confirmed transfers and potential rumors floating around. Ahead of the off-season, this article will keep you updated on all the latest news regarding the VCT 2024 transfer window.

Natus Vincere reportedly set to drop cNed

According to reputed journalist Alejandro Gomis, Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek will no longer be part of Natus Vincere. This comes off the back of an underwhelming 2023 VCT season for the Ukrainian organization.

The former core of the FunPlus Phoenix roster, along with cNed, was unable to make a major impact both regionally and internationally. The team is reportedly looking to sign a new duelist as the Turkish superstar's replacement.

Global Esports is looking to replace SkRossi

Going by the latest report from well-known journalist George Geddes, Global Esports' franchise player, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, is set to leave the organization after being part of the Indian team for nearly three years.

The Indian Duelist player was unable to live up to the hype set by the fans. After consistently having middling performances, leading to an early exit in the Pacific LCQ, the roster looks to find a new player ahead of their VCT 2024 season.

NRG could be parting ways with the majority of their roster

Another report from George Geddes states that NRG is looking to revamp its roster after a disappointing finish to the VCT 2023 season. The team failed to live up to the expectations and had a particularly poor showing at Valorant Champions 2023.

In-game leader Pujan "FiNESSE" Mehta, Duelist Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, and Controller Samuel "s0m" Oh are the players set to leave the organization.

Sentinels eyeing for Aspas, TenZ likely out

Notable esports journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau gave some insights on the current situation between aspas and LOUD. The player reportedly asked for a raise and a new contract, which the Brazilian organization denied.

Due to this, certain teams have shown interest in acquiring the superstar Duelist, with one of them being Sentinels. The North American team did not have the best showing in the VCT 2023 season.

Slasher further went on to mention that the face of the Sentinels team, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, is likely going to leave the starting roster. The Canadian's future with the organization remains unknown as of yet.

More confirmed and potential transfers ahead of VCT 2024

Apart from these major rumors in the off-season, there have been confirmed transfers and other rumors surrounding various teams.

Leviatán's Head Coach Onur enters unrestricted free agency (Confirmed)

MIBR is looking to avail the services of 00Nation's xand, silentzzz, and The Union's Havoc, according to Valorant Zone

Paper Rex has confirmed that Valorant Champions 2023 will be the final tournament for Jinggg as he will depart for mandatory military service (Confirmed)

Cloud9's sixth man, qpert, is allowed to explore options for the VCT 2024 season (Confirmed)

FURIA has parted ways with Head Coach Carlão after a lengthy tenure starting in January 2021 (Confirmed)

FUT Esports' sixth man, Muj, has entered free agency (Confirmed)

We will keep this updated as more information comes in.