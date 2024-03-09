something's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

something's Valorant settings are among the most popular pro player configurations in the VCT circuit due to the Russian's flashy and fun playstyle. This individual currently plays for Paper Rex as a Duelist and an Initiator. His agent pool primarily includes Jett and Reyna, but he has been known to play other Agents such as Breach, Yoru, and Gekko.

Ilya "something" Petrov is one of the best players in the world, having quickly established himself as a superstar in Valorant esports. With a fantastic debut in the tier-one scene in 2023, the Russian phenom aims to achieve even more with Paper Rex in 2024. This article will provide something's Valorant settings.

something's Valorant settings in 2024

something's Valorant settings are set to be in the spotlight once again, with Paper Rex taking to the stage during 2024's VCT Masters Madrid. While that team fell short against Gen.G in the Pacific Kickoff finals, this athlete had a stellar tournament, as usual.

Though he doesn't have as much hype around him as he did heading into the Valorant Champions 2023, fans can expect great things from this Paper Rex player of Paper Rex at the VCT Masters Madrid. With that in mind, here are the settings he uses in the Riot Games title.

Note: something's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.725

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

ADS Sensitivity: 1

eDPI: 616

Hz: 2000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 0.5

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: On

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Alt

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution:1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black

Keyboard: Yuki Aim 65% Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud III

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 13

Color Vibrance: 9

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 6

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

something's Valorant settings include a couple of interesting things, such as his unique high sensitivity and slightly unconventional keybinds. Nevertheless, the settings of this Paper Rex's pro should surely be helpful for players hoping to make an impact in Valorant.

