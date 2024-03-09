something's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

something's Valorant settings are among the most popular pro player configurations in the VCT circuit due to the Russian's flashy and fun playstyle. This individual currently plays for Paper Rex as a Duelist and an Initiator. His agent pool primarily includes Jett and Reyna, but he has been known to play other Agents such as Breach, Yoru, and Gekko.
Ilya "something" Petrov is one of the best players in the world, having quickly established himself as a superstar in Valorant esports. With a fantastic debut in the tier-one scene in 2023, the Russian phenom aims to achieve even more with Paper Rex in 2024. This article will provide something's Valorant settings.
something's Valorant settings in 2024
something's Valorant settings are set to be in the spotlight once again, with Paper Rex taking to the stage during 2024's VCT Masters Madrid. While that team fell short against Gen.G in the Pacific Kickoff finals, this athlete had a stellar tournament, as usual.
Though he doesn't have as much hype around him as he did heading into the Valorant Champions 2023, fans can expect great things from this Paper Rex player of Paper Rex at the VCT Masters Madrid. With that in mind, here are the settings he uses in the Riot Games title.
Note: something's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.725
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 616
- Hz: 2000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 0.5
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: On
- Movement Error Multiplier: 1
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Alt
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution:1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black
- Keyboard: Yuki Aim 65% Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud III
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 13
- Color Vibrance: 9
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 6
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
something's Valorant settings include a couple of interesting things, such as his unique high sensitivity and slightly unconventional keybinds. Nevertheless, the settings of this Paper Rex's pro should surely be helpful for players hoping to make an impact in Valorant.
