EDward Gaming at VCT Masters Madrid: Can the Chinese giants keep their international class?

EDward Gaming will be attending their fifth international VCT event as they head into VCT Masters Madrid 2024 as champions of the China league. The Chinese juggernauts defeated FunPlus Phoenix by a 3-1 scoreline in the grand finals. Many viewers have grown to become fans of this lineup due to their bold and fun playstyle revolving around out-dueling opponents and creating crazy plays.

Ahead of the first international VCT event of 2024, let us look at EDward Gaming's history in Valorant, their current roster, achievements, and the expectations surrounding this team coming into Masters Madrid.

EDward Gaming history in Valorant

EDward Gaming at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via Riot Games)

EDward Gaming is one of the most prestigious esports organizations in China and Asia as a whole. They are most often associated with their League of Legends team, which is historically one of the best Chinese sides of all time. Their accolades include a World Championship victory in 2021. EDG entered the world of Valorant in 2020 with the addition of Haodong.

By 2021, the team had assembled the current roster that many fans have come to know and love. EDG were not very dominant in the Chinese Valorant scene during their infancy. It was only during 2022 that the China-based roster really hit its stride, with their big opportunity coming in the Valorant Champions 2022 East Asia LCQ.

The team soared through the event and made a mark at Valorant Champions 2022 despite failing to win a series. 2023 would be the year for this roster as they shocked the world at various international events, displaying incredible aggression and a playstyle revolving around chaotic yet calculated set plays. Each player also had the capability to control games.

Current roster of EDward Gaming and their achievements

EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK and Haodong at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

EDward Gaming have kept 4/5th of their roster since 2022. The only change came when Life was replaced by Smoggy during Valorant Champions 2022. Since then, EDG has remained the same and have dominated the Chinese circuit while bringing their own unique playstyle to the international scene.

The current roster of EDward Gaming includes:

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Tang " Muggle " Shijun (Substitute)

" Shijun (Substitute) Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Some of their most notable accomplishments include:

VCT 2024 China Kickoff: 1st

Valorant Champions 2023: 5th-6th

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: 5th-6th

Valorant Champions 2022: 13th-16th

Expectations for EDward Gaming at VCT Masters Madrid

Expand Tweet

EDward Gaming have become one of the most respected and feared teams in the VCT circuit ever since their breakthrough the previous year at events such as Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. The competition seems to have improved substantially this time, with many teams fostering upcoming superstars.

VCT Masters Madrid will test this EDG lineup as they look to maintain their international acumen from 2023. The team has already cemented themselves as the best domestic roster in the Chinese region.

The team will now look to get past the fifth to sixth hurdle, although Masters Madrid may not be the event where this comes to fruition. The level of play shown during the China Kickoff event was relatively low compared to the other leagues.

This puts into question EDG's ability to perform at the international level against prominent sides like Sentinels, Karmine Corp, Gen.G, and LOUD. Fans can expect EDG to once again place in the fifth or sixth. Despite this being the likely outcome, there is a good chance for EDG to try to finish in the top four.

Players such as ZmjjKK, CHICHOO, and Smoggy will have to be very consistent throughout the tournament if EDG wishes to break past the 5th-6th barrier and progress further in VCT Masters Madrid. Their first match against Paper Rex, a familiar opponent with a new player, will be the perfect opportunity to gauge the strength of China's Valorant superteam at the event.

Check out more VCT Masters Madrid articles:

Karmine Corp at VCT Masters Madrid || Team Heretics at VCT Masters Madrid || Top 5 Controller players to look out for || Top 5 Duelist players to look out for || Top 5 Sentinel players to look out for || Sentinels at VCT Masters Madrid