VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 will commence in a couple of days as the franchised teams in the APAC region return to Valorant servers to determine the undisputed best in the region and capture the fighting spots at VCT Masters Shanghai. Teams such as Gen.G and Paper Rex are aiming to return to the international stage while other strong teams like T1, DRX and Rex Regum Qeon will be looking to prove themselves.
Read on to know everything about VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 including the complete schedule, list of teams, livestream details and much more.
VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
Similar to VCT Americas Stage 1, VCT Pacific Stage 1 will feature eleven teams that are split into two groups labelled as Alpha and Omega. Each matchup will be a best-of-three with cross-group games being held. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs stage with the number one seed getting a semifinals bye.
The playoffs stage also remains the same as VCT Americas Stage 1. It features a single-elimination bracket called the Knockout Round before transitioning to a double-elimination bracket. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will be a best-of-three while the latter two will be best-of-fives.
Teams
11 teams will be participating in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. These squads come from various APAC countries such as Indonesia, Philippines and South Korea. You can find the full list of teams down below:
- Gen.G
- Rex Regum Qeon
- Paper Rex
- DRX
- Global Esports
- Team Secret
- DetonatioN FocusMe
- ZETA DIVISION
- Bleed Esports
- T1
- Talon Esports
Venue
All matches will take place in the COEX Artium which is located in Seoul, South Korea.
Prize pool
The cash prize of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 is yet to be revealed. The table will be updated once this information has been made official by the tournament organizers.
VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Group Stage Schedule and results
Note: The schedule for the playoffs will be updated following the conclusion of the group stage.
Week 1
Day 1 - April 6, 2024
- Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 2 - April 7, 2024
- Bleed Esports vs Talon Esports - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- T1 vs Paper Rex - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 3 - April 8, 2024
- Team Secret vs Rex Regum Qeon - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Global Esports vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 4 - April 9, 2024
- Gen.G vs Talon Esports - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Week 2
Day 5 - April 13, 2024
- Gen.G vs Paper Rex - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- T1 vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 6 - April 14, 2024
- Team Secret vs ZETA DIVISION - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Bleed Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 7 - April 15, 2024
- Gen.G vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Global Esports vs Talon Esports - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 8 - April 16, 2024
- T1 vs Rex Regum Qeon - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Bleed Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Week 3
Day 9 - April 20, 2024
- Gen.G vs DRX - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Bleed Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 10 - April 21, 2024
- Global Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs Paper Rex - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 11 - April 22, 2024
- T1 vs Talon Esports - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Gen.G vs ZETA DIVISION - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 12 - April 23, 2024
- Team Secret vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Global Esports vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Week 4
Day 13 - April 27, 2024
- Bleed Esports vs Paper Rex - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Global Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 14 - April 28, 2024
- T1 vs ZETA DIVISION - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs Talon Esports - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Day 15 - April 29, 2024
- Bleed Esports vs DRX - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST
- Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST
Where to watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Livestream details
Valorant esports fans worldwide can watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 live on the official VCT Pacific Twitch and YouTube channels.
The livestream links for VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 are listed below:
- VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 on Twitch: Watch here
