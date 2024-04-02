VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 will commence in a couple of days as the franchised teams in the APAC region return to Valorant servers to determine the undisputed best in the region and capture the fighting spots at VCT Masters Shanghai. Teams such as Gen.G and Paper Rex are aiming to return to the international stage while other strong teams like T1, DRX and Rex Regum Qeon will be looking to prove themselves.

Read on to know everything about VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 including the complete schedule, list of teams, livestream details and much more.

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

Similar to VCT Americas Stage 1, VCT Pacific Stage 1 will feature eleven teams that are split into two groups labelled as Alpha and Omega. Each matchup will be a best-of-three with cross-group games being held. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs stage with the number one seed getting a semifinals bye.

The playoffs stage also remains the same as VCT Americas Stage 1. It features a single-elimination bracket called the Knockout Round before transitioning to a double-elimination bracket. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will be a best-of-three while the latter two will be best-of-fives.

Teams

11 teams will be participating in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. These squads come from various APAC countries such as Indonesia, Philippines and South Korea. You can find the full list of teams down below:

Gen.G

Rex Regum Qeon

Paper Rex

DRX

Global Esports

Team Secret

DetonatioN FocusMe

ZETA DIVISION

Bleed Esports

T1

Talon Esports

Venue

All matches will take place in the COEX Artium which is located in Seoul, South Korea.

Prize pool

The cash prize of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 is yet to be revealed. The table will be updated once this information has been made official by the tournament organizers.

Place Qualifies To Pacific Points Participant 1st Masters Shanghai 3 2nd Masters Shanghai - 3rd Masters Shanghai - 4th - 5th-6th - 7th-8th - 9th-10th - 11th -

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Group Stage Schedule and results

Note: The schedule for the playoffs will be updated following the conclusion of the group stage.

Week 1

Day 1 - April 6, 2024

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Team Secret vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 2 - April 7, 2024

Bleed Esports vs Talon Esports - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST T1 vs Paper Rex - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 3 - April 8, 2024

Team Secret vs Rex Regum Qeon - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Global Esports vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 4 - April 9, 2024

Gen.G vs Talon Esports - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Week 2

Day 5 - April 13, 2024

Gen.G vs Paper Rex - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST T1 vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 6 - April 14, 2024

Team Secret vs ZETA DIVISION - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Bleed Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 7 - April 15, 2024

Gen.G vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Global Esports vs Talon Esports - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 8 - April 16, 2024

T1 vs Rex Regum Qeon - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Bleed Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Week 3

Day 9 - April 20, 2024

Gen.G vs DRX - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Bleed Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 10 - April 21, 2024

Global Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Team Secret vs Paper Rex - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 11 - April 22, 2024

T1 vs Talon Esports - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Gen.G vs ZETA DIVISION - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 12 - April 23, 2024

Team Secret vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Global Esports vs DRX - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Week 4

Day 13 - April 27, 2024

Bleed Esports vs Paper Rex - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Global Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 14 - April 28, 2024

T1 vs ZETA DIVISION - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Team Secret vs Talon Esports - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Day 15 - April 29, 2024

Bleed Esports vs DRX - 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST

1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon - 4 am PT / 1 pm CET / 4:30 pm IST

Where to watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Livestream details

Valorant esports fans worldwide can watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 live on the official VCT Pacific Twitch and YouTube channels.

The livestream links for VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 are listed below:

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 on Twitch: Watch here

