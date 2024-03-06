When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 end?

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: Defiance is here with a brand new update and many tweaks you can enjoy. After two months of Act 1, Riot Games has brought the latest season with various changes, including new updates, Premier mode tweaks, and new esports features.

The latest season is ready to bring a plethora of changes to the game; however, unlike most Acts where a character enters the game right at the start of the season, Episode 8 Act 2 will feature a mid-season release. Agent 25 will be introduced to fans ahead of the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals, and as per the developer comments in State of the Agents March 2024, the new Agent will enter the game "later this month", in March 2024.

That said, if you're wondering how long this Act will last, this article will deliver you everything regarding that.

When will Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 get over?

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 duration (Image via Riot Games)

According to the in-game Act counter for Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 in the Act Rank section, there are 55 days remaining before the ongoing season ends. Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 was released on March 5, 2024. As of writing, there are still about two months remaining before a new Act approaches Valorant. Players can expect Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 to end on April 30, 2024.

For more information about the next Act, you must wait for official announcements from Riot Games at the end of the season.

What more will Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 bring?

In late 2023, a player card leaked by @ValorLeaks on X hinted that the upcoming Agent will be a Controller. The Agent is ready to enter the roster in the next Act, as Riot Games have teased the character in their official X post, stating one can catch the reveal live on March 24, 2024, before the final match of VCT Masters Madrid.

As of now, the release date for the Agent is still unknown; however, Riot has stated that she will arrive later this month (March 2024). To know more about her release, you will have to catch the Masters Grand Finals.

Aside from that, the changes Riot brought with the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 are as follows:

MODES UPDATES

Added character portraits and minimap icons for Training Bots in the Range.

PREMIER UPDATES

You can make a team and start playing at any time in the Stage (no need for enrollment).

Provisional divisions are shown immediately upon team creation, updated whenever the roster or Zone changes, and are locked in once your team plays your first match of the Stage.

Teams can change their Zone anytime before they play their first match on the Stage.

Weekly matches now have rematch protection, so you won’t face the same team twice in a Stage (unless you’ve been in the queue a long time).

You can only play 2 matches per week, so no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.

Standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end.

ESPORTS FEATURES

Updated for the Esports Hub:

As Kickoff concludes and teams secure their place at Masters Madrid, the Global Events tab of the Hub will unlock, letting you explore participating teams, schedules, and the new format.

You can check out the Swiss Bracket page for Groups and watch teams qualify for the Playoffs.

BUG FIXES

Agent

Fixed known cases where KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) would sometimes report inaccurate information. Please report any further instances.

Fixed a bug where if you were revived by Sage’s Resurrection (X), you would be nudged slightly at the end of the animation.

Fixed a bug where bullets could pass through the corners of Sage's Barrier Orb (C).

Esports Features

Fixed a bug where the Esports Hub Schedule was not automatically taking you to the current day.

Fixed a visual bug in the Play In Groups Bracket that showed duplicate information.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug with abilities extending past the minimap widget such as Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Premier

Fixed a bug where the start button wouldn’t update immediately if you’re in the lobby when an event starts.

KNOWN ISSUES

Premier

A team creation deadline is sometimes displayed on the Premier hub. There is no longer a deadline for team creation.

