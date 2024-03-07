Valorant Episode 8 Act 2: All weekly missions

Valorant players have received new weekly missions to complete with the start of Episode 8 Act 2. This Act has brought a new Battlepass that offers various rewards, just like the previous Act. Players must collect a significant amount of XP within the given time to earn all the rewards, such as gun buddies, spray, weapon skins, and more. There are also additional missions available that can help players earn more XP and get closer to the Battlepass rewards.

However, players can carry over incomplete missions to collect all rewards, even if they miss a weekly mission.

In this article, we have listed each weekly mission in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 with the total XP that can be earned by completing them, as per Valorant data by @Shiic on X.

All weekly missions in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2

Expand Tweet

Week 1

Deal 18000 damage (14720 XP)

Play 100 rounds or stages (14720 XP)

Use ultimate 15 times (14720 XP)

Week 2

Get 50 headshots (18400 XP)

Play ten games (18400 XP)

Purchase 200 items from the armory (18400 XP)

Week 3

Kill 100 players (20240 XP)

Play 100 rounds or stages (20240 XP)

Use 200 abilities (20240 XP)

Week 4

Deal 18000 damage (22080 XP)

Kill 100 players (22080 XP)

Use ultimate 15 times (22080 XP)

Week 5

Get 50 headshots (25760 XP)

Play ten games (25760 XP)

Purchase 200 items from the armory (25760 XP)

Week 6

Kill 100 players (25760 XP)

Play 100 rounds or stages (25760 XP)

Use 200 abilities (25760 XP)

Week 7

Deal 18000 damage (27600 XP)

Play ten games (27600 XP)

Purchase 200 items from the armory (27600 XP)

Week 8

Get 50 headshots (29440 XP)

Use 200 abilities (29440 XP)

Use ultimate 15 times (29440 XP)

How much XP can you earn through Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 weekly missions?

The amount of XP players can earn during a season varies depending on the season's length and the amount of XP required to unlock all the in-game rewards.

In Episode 8 Act 2, players can earn a total of 507840 XP by completing all the weekly missions. Compared to previous Acts, this Act offers players 44160 XP less, which is beneficial as it gives players more time to earn the XP required to unlock all rewards.

Check out more Valorant guides here:

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1: All weekly missions and total XP || Is the Primordium skin bundle in Valorant worth buying? || All Valorant Battle Pass skins in Episode 8 Act 2