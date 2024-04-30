New Valorant Map could be unveiled in VCT Masters Shanghai

Along with the brand-new information about the upcoming Act, a post on X by game insider @ValorantUpdated stated that a new Valorant map will be revealed during the forthcoming VCT tournament. After the end of VCT Masters Madrid, the next iteration of the tournament will be held in China’s most popular metropolitan city, Shanghai. This S-Tier competition will be organized by Riot Games.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming map which is set to be released in Valorant in the future updates/patches.

A new Valorant map could be revealed during the VCT Masters Shanghai tournament

As briefed earlier, a post on X from @ValorantUpdated wrote that the new Valorant map which is set to be a part of Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter’s map pool, will be unveiled during the VCT Masters Shanghai. The event is considered an S-Tier tournament, in which 12 teams will be competing to secure first place and claim the “VCT Masters Shanghai Winner” title.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on May 23, 2024, and will end on June 9, 2024. The officials have not revealed any details regarding the tournament, only the location where the event will take place is known.

If the new Valorant map gets revealed in the VCT Masters Madrid tournament, it will likely get implemented into the game alongside the next patch/update. This is similar to Clove’s release in Valorant where the developers broke the tradition and released the Agent with a mid-season patch.

Some rumors regarding a new Valorant map surfaced on the internet a couple of months ago. According to the reports, the map looks like a blend of Split and Bind. However, it is uncertain whether the rumored map is the one that will be revealed during the upcoming VCT Masters Shanghai tournament. The last map added to the title was Sunset in Episode 7 Act 2, hence it has been a while since a new one was introduced

