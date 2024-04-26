When will Split be enabled again in Valorant?

A recent bug caused Valorant’s Split to get temporarily disabled by the developers from the active map pool. In a recent X post from @VALORANT, the developers unveiled two major bugs discovered in the game, of which one is an exploit in Valorant’s Split that was allowing players to reach a confined area to get an unfair advantage on the A site.

After seeing numerous posts regarding this bug's exploitation, Riot Games decided to disable this map from all the modes except Deathmatch. According to the X post, the developers are already working on a fix and it’s expected to return soon. Being one of the Beta maps of Valorant, players might be interested in knowing the return date to roam around the Shinjuku streets.

Valorant’s Split map expected return date

Valorant’s Split map is expected to return with the patch 8.08 update, which will likely go live on April 30, 2024. As discussed earlier, Valorant developers posted about two existing bugs from their official X handle. One includes a trivial Cypher Bug which was allowing the Moroccan Sentinel’s teammates to see his Tripwires in their minimaps despite him being dead, and the other was regarding Split.

Since it’s not leading to any gameplay exploits, the developers decided to keep Cypher in the Agent roster. However, they promised to fix this issue in the upcoming patch, releasing alongside Valorant Episode 8 Act 3.

On the other hand, Riot mentioned another massive exploit on Valorant’s Split map’s A bombsite, allowing players to take a boost on a ledge, in a restricted part of the map. This exploit provides certain players with an unfair advantage over their opponents.

As this exploit leads to ruining the gameplay experience of some players, the developers decided to temporarily remove the map from different game modes including Competitive, Unraked, Swiftplay, Spike Rush, and Premier Mode.

Meanwhile, Ascent replaced Valorant’s Split in the Premier mode for this week. Riot developers are working on these bugs and the map is set to return alongside Episode 8 Act 3’s release.

The developers posted:

"Since the Premier map this week was intended to be Split, we will be replacing it with Ascent. Split will also be removed from the map pick and ban process in the Premier Playoffs this Sunday."

In addition to that, other minor bugs are also expected to be fixed, including RGX weapons’ broken sounds, and Blade of Primordia’s broken running animation.

