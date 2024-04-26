Valorant Sunset map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

Valorant players wanting to master all maps may want a Sunset map guide. Sunset is one of the latest maps in this tactical shooter title, released along with the introduction of Episode 7 Act 2. It is situated in Los Angeles where Gekko, an Initiator-Class Agent hails from. It is a well-designed and excellent map which is one of the most popular maps among the Valorant community. Those wondering about what to do and how to play the aforementioned map are in the right place.

For those curious, this article takes a deep dive and details a Sunset map guide including all callouts, layout, and tips to improve the understanding of the map.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Valorant Sunset map layout and callouts

Sunset map layout and all useful callouts (Image via Riot Games)

The layout of the Sunset map is one of the simplest in Valorant. There are two sites where you can plant the Spike, and the Middle area is somewhat connected to both sites. If you want to master the callouts of the map, refer to the above-displayed picture. It showcases all callouts that you can use while playing this map.

How to play attack and defense on the Sunset map

Attack

Attacking on the Sunset map is significantly easier than defending. While attacking, you along with one or two of your teammates will have to fight for the mid-control. After gaining mid-control, you can easily cut off the opponent’s rotation by pushing toward the Defender Spawn. Meanwhile, your remaining two members of the team will go towards a site without making any noise to catch the adversaries off-guard.

When the enemies adapt to the abovementioned play style, scatter across the map and wait until the opponents make a mistake from which you can benefit. Additionally, when the defenders are pushing mid to gain control from your team, you can simply rush into a site with no enemy presence.

Defense

While it is a bit harder to defend sites on Sunset, picking some specific Agents lowers the difficulty bar significantly. While defending the B site on the Sunset map, make sure to coordinate with your team and place yourself and another teammate in the Market and back site, respectively. This allows you to pick the enemies one by one without risking your life.

As for the A site, make sure no opponents can push into the site. If some of them are pushed into the site, you can just wait for your team to regroup and initiate a retake.

Additionally, you should make sure that someone always watches Mid Courtyard to prevent any lurkers from catching your team off-guard. You can also play a little aggressively to get an early pick and gain a life advantage over the enemies.

Also read: Victor's Valorant settings

5 best agents to play on the Sunset map

Clove

Clove (Image via Riot Games)

The newest addition to Valorant’s Agent roster, Clove is one of the best picks for the Sunset map. Their smokes can be used to block off any entry/choke points when the enemy tries to make a move. While fighting she can overheal themselves after securing a kill, making them an excellent Agent to dominate this map.

Clove’s ultimate Ability can also be significantly useful as it can bring them back to life after they die in a round. Unlike other Controller Agents, Clove can place down their smokes after they perish, making her incredibly valuable Agent.

Cypher

Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

When it comes to Defending a site, Cypher is one of the best Sentinels for the job. He can single-handedly stop any adversaries pushing into the site and eliminate any enemies posing a threat. His Tripmines are extremely potent which can be a little annoying for the opponents.

If an enemy makes a mistake and dies near Cypher, He can utilize his Ultimate ability to reveal the adversaries’ location, allowing his teammates to easily secure the round.

KAY/O

KAY/O (Image via Riot Games)

To gain information, KAY/O is one of the best Agents to do so on the Sunset map. His signature ability allows him to throw a knife toward his desired direction that sticks onto surfaces and reveals what Agents are in its range while also suppressing them The ability is pretty useful but also if used incorrectly, the enemies can easily break it.

KAY/O’s Ultimate ability radiates a wave that suppresses any nearby opponents. The ability also makes him get knocked down when hit by a deadly attack.

Raze

Raze (Image via Riot Games)

If we are talking about Duelists, Raze is the best pick for the Sunset map. She can use her satchels to quickly move across some parts of the map to become a distraction while her teammates rush in following her. Additionally, Raze’s satchels can also be used to destroy Cypher’s Tripmines to make sure his teammates do not have any casualties while pushing in the site.

Her Ultimate is a deadly ability that pretty much one hit kills anybody in its effective radius. Raze’s grenade is also significantly useful as it can bring out the enemies hiding behind cover into plain sight.

Omen

Omen (Image via Riot Games)

After Clove, Omen is another Controller that you should be mastering while playing the Sunset map. When in the right hands, Omen can be a little annoying Agent to deal with. His Paranoia is extremely useful when pushing into a site. Meanwhile, he can easily deploy his smokes from far away and also regenerate. Hence, when timed correctly, he can continuously place smokes throughout the round.

If the enemies are tushing into the site, Omen can use his ultimate ability to teleport near his allies to help them stop the opponent’s advancement. He can also use his Ultimate to grab the spike if it is guarded by the opponents.

Check out more Valorant-related articles in the section below: