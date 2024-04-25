MrFaliN's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

MrFaliN’s Valorant settings cater to those who prefer using their arm while aiming rather than their wrist. Furkan “MrFaliN” Yeğen plays under the FUT Esports banner and is one of the best flex players in the Valorant esports scene, He has brought a lot to the table as an in-game leader (IGL) for the Turkish organization over the years. Best known for incredible utility usage with Initiator Agents, MrFaliN is a promising IGL in the EMEA region.

MrFaliN has won A and B-tier tournaments like Convergence 2023, VRL 2022: Finals, and VCT 2022: Turkey Stage 1 Challengers - Open Qualifier 2. Currently, he’s leading his team in Champions Tour 2024: EMEA Stage 1 to secure an early spot in the upcoming VCT Masters Shanghai.

Let's delve into the details of MrFaliN's Valorant settings including his crosshair, video, and graphics settings in 2024.

Note: These Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

FUT Esports’ MrFaliN's Valorant settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

Let’s have a look at MrFaliN's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.33

0.33 eDPI: 264

264 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Cyan Crosshair Color: #00ffff

#00ffff Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Always the side

Always the side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Detail Quality: Medium

Medium UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: DELL Aliernware AW2523HF

DELL Aliernware AW2523HF Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft Keyboard: Razer Hunstaman V3 Pro TKL

Razer Hunstaman V3 Pro TKL Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Graphics Card: iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC

That's all regarding MrFaliN's Valorant settings in 2024. However, as we all know, most professionals including him, tend to change their settings quite frequently. We'll keep you updated about MrFaliN's Valorant settings accordingly.

To read more articles like MrFaliN's Valorant settings, click here: