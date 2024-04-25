MrFaliN's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

MrFaliN’s Valorant settings cater to those who prefer using their arm while aiming rather than their wrist. Furkan “MrFaliN” Yeğen plays under the FUT Esports banner and is one of the best flex players in the Valorant esports scene, He has brought a lot to the table as an in-game leader (IGL) for the Turkish organization over the years. Best known for incredible utility usage with Initiator Agents, MrFaliN is a promising IGL in the EMEA region.
MrFaliN has won A and B-tier tournaments like Convergence 2023, VRL 2022: Finals, and VCT 2022: Turkey Stage 1 Challengers - Open Qualifier 2. Currently, he’s leading his team in Champions Tour 2024: EMEA Stage 1 to secure an early spot in the upcoming VCT Masters Shanghai.
Let's delve into the details of MrFaliN's Valorant settings including his crosshair, video, and graphics settings in 2024.
Note: These Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg
FUT Esports’ MrFaliN's Valorant settings in 2024
Let’s have a look at MrFaliN's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.33
- eDPI: 264
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00ffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Detail Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: DELL Aliernware AW2523HF
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Keyboard: Razer Hunstaman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Graphics Card: iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC
That's all regarding MrFaliN's Valorant settings in 2024. However, as we all know, most professionals including him, tend to change their settings quite frequently. We'll keep you updated about MrFaliN's Valorant settings accordingly.
