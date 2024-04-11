cNed's Valorant settings would interest those wishing to play like the Turkish esports star. Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek made a mark on the world of Valorant esports as the star Duelist of the first-ever Champions winner in 2021 under the Acend banner. He then played for Natus Vincere before joining FUT Esports for the 2024 VCT season.

cNed is best known for his Jett, but he can also been seen playing Agents like Raze, Yoru, and Neon. Sometimes, he also flexes on to Sentinels, such as Sage and Chamber.

FUT Esports' cNed's Valorant settings in 2024

cNed with his FUT Esports teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: cNed's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Here are cNed's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.3

0.3 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 240

240 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: -

- Outline Thickness: -

- Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: -

- Center Dot Thickness: -

- Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 5

5 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

cNed's Crosshair Code:

0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.128

1.128 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: ZOWIE U2

ZOWIE U2 Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mousepad: Zowie G-SR II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

You can enhance your gaming experience by using cNed's Valorant settings in Riot Games' shooter.

