cNed's Valorant settings would interest those wishing to play like the Turkish esports star. Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek made a mark on the world of Valorant esports as the star Duelist of the first-ever Champions winner in 2021 under the Acend banner. He then played for Natus Vincere before joining FUT Esports for the 2024 VCT season.
cNed is best known for his Jett, but he can also been seen playing Agents like Raze, Yoru, and Neon. Sometimes, he also flexes on to Sentinels, such as Sage and Chamber.
FUT Esports' cNed's Valorant settings in 2024
Note: cNed's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net
Here are cNed's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 240
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary:
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: -
- Outline Thickness: -
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
- Override Firing Error Offset: -
Inner Lines:
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines:
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness: -
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
cNed's Crosshair Code:
- 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.128
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality:
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE U2
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
You can enhance your gaming experience by using cNed's Valorant settings in Riot Games' shooter.
Check out more Valorant articles related to in-game settings:
- ZmjjKK's Valorant settings
- Saadhak's Valorant settings
- xccurate Valorant settings
- TenZ Valorant settings
- koalanoob Valorant settings
- Best Valorant crosshair settings