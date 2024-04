Derke's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Derke's Valorant settings will interest players wishing to play like the superstar Duelist. Nikita “Derke” Simitev has played for the Fnatic squad since 2021, debuting during Masters Reykjavik that year. His most played Valorant Agents are Jett and Raze, and he is best known for his skills with both rifles and the Operator.

This article covers everything you need to know about Derke's Valorant settings, from his crosshair to his peripherals.

FNATIC Derke's Valorant settings in 2024

Derke with his Fnatic teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Derke's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Here are Derke's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.37

0.37 Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 296

296 Hz: 2000

2000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: -

- Center Dot Thickness: -

- Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Opacity: 1

1 Outer Line Length: 1

1 Outer Line Thickness: 0

0 Outer Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: -

- Movement Error Multiplier: -

- Firing Error: -

- Firing Error Multiplier: -

Derke's Crosshair Code:

0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;1;z;2;a;1;0t;2;0l;6;0v;6;0o;3;0a;0.8;0s;1;0e;1;1t;2;1l;2;1v;2;1o;10;1a;0.35;1s;1;1e;1;u;FFFFFF;d;1;h;1;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;1;0m;0;1m;1;0b;0;1b;0;m;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 0.868

0.868 Minimap Zoom: 1

1 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Expand Tweet

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Gear

Monitor: ASUS ROG PG27AQDM

ASUS ROG PG27AQDM Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro Black (Unreleased)

Razer Viper V3 Pro Black (Unreleased) Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

Logitech G640 Original Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming

Monitor settings:

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 17

17 Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture:

Picture Mode: Standard

Standard Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 60

60 Sharpness: 10

10 Gamma: Gamma 3

Gamma 3 Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: High

Graphics card settings:

Digital Vibrance: 50%

