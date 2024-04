Boaster's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Boaster's Valorant settings would interest players wishing to play like the Fnatic captain. Jake “Boaster” Howlett is a British player who started his career in Riot's shooting title as the leader of SUMN FC, which was later acquired by Fnatic. Under the Fnatic banner, Boaster has led his squad to victory on several occasions, including VCT LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo 2023.

Boaster is a Controller player and can be seen playing Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Astra, depending on the map. This article contains all of Boaster's in-game settings and configurations you can follow to emulate his playstyle.

Fnatic Boaster's Valorant settings in 2024

Boaster with his Fnatic teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Boaster's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg and prosettings.net

Here are Boaster's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.49

0.49 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 196

196 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: Green

Green Crosshair Color: #00ff00

#00ff00 Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

2 Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 0

0 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Opacity: 0

0 Outer Line Length: 0

0 Outer Line Thickness: 0

0 Outer Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: On

On Movement Error Multiplier: 1

1 Firing Error: Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Boaster's Crosshair Code:

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Fnatic x Lamzu Thorn

Fnatic x Lamzu Thorn Keyboard: Fnatic STREAK80 LP

Fnatic STREAK80 LP Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: AMD RADEON RX 6900 XT

You can enhance your gaming experience by using Boaster's Valorant settings in Riot Games' shooter.

