How to rank up faster in Valorant (2024)

The Valorant rank up system can be punishing as the competitive shooter has many dimensions to its gameplay. Aside from being a hero-based shooter with unique abilities and gadgets, Riot Games also put extra effort into designing a pretty engaging gameplay loop, which requires map knowledge and cooperation among teammates. The competitive game mode in Valorant has also become the go-to mode for gamers who solely look for the ranked experience in the game.

If you are looking to rank up in the game, there are various things you have to keep in mind. This article will offer a brief guide on ranking up faster in Valorant using a few simple tips.

Valorant rank up system explored

All Valorant ranks (Image via Riot Games)

Currently, there are nine ranking divisions in Valorant that you can place in after finishing your placement games for the first time. Once you have unlocked your rank, you must maintain it by playing against players from a similar ranking window.

Valorant follows a skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) ranking system that allows you to play against gamers of a similar skill level. To rank up, you must beat the said players in competitive matches to gain a higher matchmaking rating (MMR).

Unlike other competitive shooters, Valorant does not have a rank decay system; however, you may see a slight reduction in your MMR after a new Episode begins.

How to climb ranks faster in Valorant

If you are stuck at a particular rank, there might be various reasons behind your struggle to rank up. These include not having a team to play with, lack of communication with teammates, Agent choices, and not warming up before queuing.

That said, there are a few tips you can incorporate into your gameplay to avoid these issues and have a better overall competitive experience in the game while ranking up.

Finding teammates

Official Valorant LFG on Discord (Image via Riot Games)

Playing solo with random players can hamper your rank up grind in Valorant. It is crucial to find the right teammates who can aid you in the rank up journey while enhancing your competitive experience. You can look for teammates who belong to the same rank as you on the official Valorant Discord server or on social media platforms like Reddit.

The Looking for Team (LFT) section in the official Discord is a great place to start. You can mention your requirements when looking for teammates here.

Communicating via Discord and in the game

Voice chat options in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

After finding suitable teammates, communicating with them is the next most important thing. This can be done via Discord channels or in the game. If you are using the in-game voice chat, Valorant offers a variety of options to tweak your chat settings in a party or team. On the other hand, Discord users can use the official server or make their own server and invite their teammates.

Giving and receiving callouts consistently will massively improve your rank in the competitive queue.

Selecting proper Agents and filling

All Valorant Agents to pick for rank up (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant currently has 23 Agents, and you can pick anyone that suits your playstyle. However, you must also pick Agents that help your team depending on the map chosen. Each map in the game demands different strategies and synergies.

For this reason, you must be flexible with a variety of Agents rather than sticking to a select few comfort picks.

Warming up before competing

Make sure you warm up before playing ranked in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

A competitive match in Valorant demands a lot of attention, and extended games can fatigue you if you are not prepared for it. A proper warm-up routine can fix your aim, as well as improve your attention span.

It is recommended to at least have a 30-minute warm-up before you start your competitive queue. Spending time in the range and Deathmatch mode can help you fix your aim and rank up in Valorant.

With a new episode on the horizon, these Valorant rank-up tips are sure to help you get a better rank. For more tips and tricks on the hero-shooter, follow Sportskeeda.