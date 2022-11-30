5 Valorant crosshairs to aid rank grind

Valorant is one of the most played tactical first-person shooter games worldwide as it completes another successful year post-launch. This is a game that demands precision. Players must have excellent aim and utility control for grinding ranks. Crosshairs become crucial in achieving the goal as more victories are required to push rank. A player's comfort level with the crosshair they are using can significantly affect how well they aim.

The perfect crosshair has outstanding visibility and is simple to see in various settings and surroundings. Players shouldn't be distracted by the crosshairs and shouldn't be covering opponents. Every player should have a crosshair that suits their playing style and makes them feel at ease.

Valorant crosshairs settings are essential for grinding rank

A great crosshair can satisfy a player and, in turn, makes his aim a little better. For grinding ranks, a slightly better aim can be helpful and vital criteria for ranking up. Preferably, all its components, including size, color, and so on, should make the player feel comfortable.

The following are a couple of crosshair settings used by Valorant pros and content creators. Avoid hopping from one setting to another. Give time to gameplay and get acquainted with the aim. Keep in mind that consistency is key to success.

1) Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker's Crosshair - Cloud9

Yay is considered the current best Valorant Player in the world. His crosshair is excellent, with great visibility. It's white and is noticeable in most situations. The only downfall is that players who play on lineups face difficulty as it becomes invisible when looking at the sky.

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Centre Dot Thickness: 1

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Yay Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

2) Erick "aspas" Santos's Crosshair - LOUD

Aspas is a young and talented Valorant player. His performance in VCT 2022 was outstanding. His crosshair is compact and perfect to use. It's Cyan and doesn't block the player's view.

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Centre Dot Thickness: 1

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Aspas Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

3) Wardell's Crosshair

Wardell spends time streaming on Twitch and posting content on YouTube. He used to be a professional Valorant player and was considered one of the best in his prime. His crosshair is white and visible. It helps players shoot with a little more accuracy and precision.

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Centre Dot Thickness: 2

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Wardell Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

4) Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto's Crosshair - Paper Rex

f0rsakeN is a professional Valorant player and currently plays for Paper Rex. He has a unique crosshair. His combination of inner and outer lines makes his crosshair black, which provides excellent visibility in any situation.

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Centre Dot Thickness: 1

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

f0rsakeN Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.689

5) Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom's Crosshair - Karmine Corp

ScreaM is a fantastic Valorant player with an incredible aim, earning him the titles "Headshot machine" and "One-Tap-God." His crosshair is rather large but provides good visibility in any surroundings. Some may not like his settings, but it is perfect for tracking enemies.

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Centre Dot Thickness: 2

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 10

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

ScreaM Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;10;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

Poll : 0 votes