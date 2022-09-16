Aspas Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a competitive game that has various factors affecting its gameplay. Considering personal preferences, most professional players have varying hardware and settings to ensure optimal performance.
Erick "aspas" Santos (born on June 15, 2003) is a Brazilian player currently playing for LOUD. He is a talented player, who has gained fans all over the world for his displays of mechanical prowess and game sense.
Aspas is a peerless Duelist player who can exhibit a very powerful playstyle shattering enemy morale. His map sense, paired with a crisp aiming ability, has brought the spotlight upon him multiple times.
LOUD has benefited greatly from the addition of aspas for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022. Not only has he filled out the team's fifth position, he has routinely stepped out of his comfort zone for the team. LOUD's performance has been exhilarating for their fans and supporters worldwide.
Everything to know about Aspas' Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Aspas began his professional career in Valorant back in 2021 with SLICK. When the organization disbanded, he joined LOUD in early 2022, where he is currently playing. Aspas then continued his journey through various VCT 2022 events, and has been a consistent and noteworthy player throughout the year.
Besides a solid understanding of his role and the requirements of his team, his fluidity extends further in his gameplay as he is always able to impact the game's pace. His expertise with Agents like Raze, Jett, and Chamber makes him a tactical player who is willing to take on different roles for his team. Interested readers can take a look at his settings, keybinds, and configurations below.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG259QM
- Mouse: Logitech G403 HERO
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL White
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580
By applying Aspas' in-game settings and configurations and putting in time and effort to learn Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players such as this young Brazilian talent.