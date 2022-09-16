Aspas Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a competitive game that has various factors affecting its gameplay. Considering personal preferences, most professional players have varying hardware and settings to ensure optimal performance.

Erick "aspas" Santos (born on June 15, 2003) is a Brazilian player currently playing for LOUD. He is a talented player, who has gained fans all over the world for his displays of mechanical prowess and game sense.

Aspas is a peerless Duelist player who can exhibit a very powerful playstyle shattering enemy morale. His map sense, paired with a crisp aiming ability, has brought the spotlight upon him multiple times.

LOUD has benefited greatly from the addition of aspas for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022. Not only has he filled out the team's fifth position, he has routinely stepped out of his comfort zone for the team. LOUD's performance has been exhilarating for their fans and supporters worldwide.

Everything to know about Aspas' Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Aspas began his professional career in Valorant back in 2021 with SLICK. When the organization disbanded, he joined LOUD in early 2022, where he is currently playing. Aspas then continued his journey through various VCT 2022 events, and has been a consistent and noteworthy player throughout the year.

Besides a solid understanding of his role and the requirements of his team, his fluidity extends further in his gameplay as he is always able to impact the game's pace. His expertise with Agents like Raze, Jett, and Chamber makes him a tactical player who is willing to take on different roles for his team. Interested readers can take a look at his settings, keybinds, and configurations below.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG259QM

Mouse: Logitech G403 HERO

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL White

Headset: Logitech G Pro X

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580

By applying Aspas' in-game settings and configurations and putting in time and effort to learn Valorant thoroughly, players can aspire to reach the level of professional players such as this young Brazilian talent.

