Valorant Comet skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

The Comet skin collection will be available upon the release of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, which is a part of the Act 3 Battlepass. Similar to other Battlepasses, there will be multiple skin collections featured in this one, as well as in-game items like Sprays, Name Cards, Titles, and Radianite Points.

This article discusses the release date, price, and variants of the Comet Skin collection.

All the details about the Comet skin collection in Valorant

The Comet skin collection will be featured in the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass. It boasts five weapon skins, such as Vandal, Odin, Spectre, Ghost, and Melee.

The release date of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 3 Battlepass for each region is listed below:

America: April 30, 2024, at 10 am PT.

Europe: May 1, 2024, at 8 am BST.

Korea: May 1, 2024, at 9 am KST.

Japan: May 1, 2024, at 9 am JST.

India: May 1, 2024, at 5:30 am IST.

How much does the Comet skin line cost in Valorant?

As the Comet skin line is a Battlepass collection, players will have to purchase and level up the BP to unlock the cosmetics.

To unlock the premium part of the Battlepass, you are required to spend a total of 1,000 VP (Valorant Points). Over the next few weeks, you will find various weekly challenges in the game, which will grant a significant amount of XP.

While the Comet skin collection is a Battlepass skin line, it features four color variants. The colors of each variant are listed below:

Default: Green

Variant one: Red

Variant two: Pink

Variant three: Yellow

Upon unlocking each of the weapon skins, you will have to unlock your desired variant with 10 Radianite Points. After you unlock a variant, you can equip it through the Collection tab.

