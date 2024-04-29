Valorant Bind map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

FPS enthusiasts tend to search for the Valorant Bind Map guide to show their dominance in the vast landscape of Morocco. Featuring a traditional two-bomb site layout, it’s one of the oldest maps in Valorant that was introduced during the closed beta phase of the tactical shooter. The portals inside the map add a distinct nature to this map layout, which also helps players teleport from one side to another quickly.

Due to its unique dynamics, Bind mostly promotes close-vicinity combats compared to other maps on the pool. That said, this Valorant Bind map guide will explore the layout, pivotal callouts, and certain tips and tricks that will help you execute a proper attack or defense strategy on a bomb site.

Valorant Bind Map guide: layout and callouts

Valorant Bind map layout (Image via Riot Games)

Following the advent of the Bind map during closed beta, it has undergone a plethora of changes that affected the meta year after year. The most recent changes during patch 6.07 featured some structural changes that haven’t affected the overall layout or meta changes.

Like other maps on the pool, Bind doesn’t offer a traditional open mid-layout. As mentioned earlier, it mostly promotes close-range battles.

Hence, you should get familiar with the pivotal areas that will help you chuck information even in dire situations.

The callouts are as follows:

A short

A Lamps/ U-Hall

A Shower/ Bath

A Tower/Heaven

A Teleporter

B Garden

B Window/Hookah

B Hall

B Elbow

B Teleporter

If you want to get a good grasp of the map’s callouts, we recommend you refer to the displayed picture, showcasing the whole layouts of the map.

Valorant Bind Map guide: How to play attack and defense

Playing Attack on Bind A site

Valorant Bind Map guide to attack A site (Image via Riot Games)

The A site in Bind features two entry points. The Valorant Bind map guide on attacking the A site will consist of certain approaches. We recommend you follow whatever seems suitable for them.

Taking an early U hall or shower control is one of the reliable ways to Attack the A site. Mobile Agents like Jett or Raze should be the perfect choice. Moreover, with the help of Initiator Agents, the Duelists can punish aggressive enemies waiting on early picks. After getting the control, you must head towards the main site. Since the A site offers plenty of angles, you must check the cheeky corners.

Another one should be a slow-paced approach, where you must wait for the enemy team to make mistakes and capitalize on that. Avoid getting damaged from the early rounds of utilities like Raze’s Paint Shell, Boom bot, Sova’s Shock Dart, and Skye’s Trailblazer, which might reveal their position and disrupt the approach. After avoiding the utilities, slowly move towards the site and win the gunfights.

On the other hand, instead of taking a linear approach, any Agent can go for a lurk at the other entrance. However, the four players must draw attention toward them, making it easier for the Shower/A short lurker to make a move.

Playing Attack on Bind B site

Valorant Bind Map guide to attack B site (Image via Riot Games)

Similar to the A site, the B site in Bind also features two entry points. Hence, this Valorant Bind Map guide on attacking the B site will consist of several approaches.

Taking an early B long control is advantageous for the Attacking side. Hence, at least two players must approach from the long end to execute a safe B site control. However, they must be aware of those early round flashes from different Agents like Omen, Skye, and Phoenix.

On the other hand, taking the hookah control is also essential. Players must prepare themselves for early close-range fights with aggressive defenders in the hookah. After controlling the B window/ hookah, Duesliust must initiate the fights by entering the site first.

Other Controller and Sentinel Agents must look out for the enemies targeting duelists and occasionally take trades. Additionally, you must be aware of Sentinel traps since they’ll prevent you from entering the site smoothly.

Playing Defense on Bind A site

Valorant Bind Map guide to defend A site (Image via Riot Games)

Since the map dynamics offer multiple places for the defenders to hide, defending the A site on Bind is quite a straightforward job. This Valorant Bind map guide of defending A will feature different approaches.

You must use your Sentinel utilities in a way that should disrupt the early control chances of the attackers. Moreover, you may use early-round utilities to get information about the attacker’s approach. Additionally, attackers tend to take early control of the U hall. Hence, at least one defender must defend the U hall with or without utilities to prevent attackers from getting there.

We highly recommend using weapons like Judge or Bucky to take the upper hand in those close-quarter combats. However, those with exceptional aim can hold the position using Vandal or Phantom. On the other hand, playing A Tower/ Heaven wouldn’t be the best choice as players will smoke that area to avoid unfavorable long-range fights. We recommend holding an aggressive position with an Agent who can find their way out easily if things go south.

On the other hand, players can either go for early shower control or must use utilities to get early information and take gunfights accordingly.

Playing Defense on Bind B site

Valorant Bind Map guide to defend B site (Image via Riot Games)

The B site feature slightly smaller space compared to the A site on bind. Hence, defending this site will be easier than B. This Valorant Bind map guide for defending the B site will focus on the most reliable approaches to protect the bomb site from enemies.

Agents like Cypher or Killjoy should be a viable choice for this site. Placing their utilities properly might disrupt a smooth entrance of opponent duelists like Jett or Raze.

Moreover, there are a couple of hiding spots like B Garden, Behind the Tubes, and B Elbow, which defenders can use to hide themselves and catch opponents off-guard. However, they must be aware of any upcoming initiator abilities that might reveal their position. Hence, we recommend repositioning yourself instead of playing in a stagnant position to avoid getting pre-fires or flashes.

5 best agents for Bind map

A quick glimpse at some best Agents on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

An ideal Valorant Bind Map guide will be incomplete without mentioning the best Agents for this map. Hence, here are the five best Agents for Bind:

Raze Clove/Brimstone Skye/Sova Cypher Jett

That’s all regarding the Valorant Bind Map guide covering important callouts, Attack and Defense guides, alongside the five best Agents for the map to play with.

We highly recommend players select their Agents based on the aforementioned list. However, you are always welcome to try their combination of Agents to grind their way through the ranked ladder.

To learn more news and guides regarding Riot’s in-house tactical shooter, keep following Sportskeeda's Valorant page.