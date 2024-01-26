5 Vandal skins with the best inspect animations in Valorant

The Vandal is one of the two Assault Rifles that Valorant offers to its players. The weapon comes at the cost 2,900 credits and is the main tool for rounds with full purchases. The Vandal is among the few guns in the game that can kill enemies with a headshot at any range.

Ever since the FPS title's full release, weapon skins have been a crucial focus. For Valorant, the developers always try to go an extra mile to deliver some elaborate animations with the unique skins. These animations mostly take place during a gun's reload, inspect, and equip action.

The Vandal has received a lot of great cosmetics over the past couple of years. Below is a list of the five Vandal skins with the best inspect animation.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Vandal skins with the best inspect animations in Valorant

1) Kuronami Vandal

Kuronami Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Kuronami is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in January 2024 and features skins for the Marshal, Sheriff, Vandal, Spectre and Melee. The weapons are available in four different variants: default, purple, white and black where each gun costs 2375 VP (Valorant Points).

The Kuronami collection became an instant hit after its release. All the weapons here come with flashy animations and fluid visual effects. While inspecting the weapon, the player can see the gun covered in a misty wind-like substance that moves like a liquid along with some beautiful music playing in the background. It is easily the best skin collection that has ever been released in Valorant.

2) Champions 2023 Vandal

Champions 2023 Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Champions 2023 is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in August 2023 as a part of VCT's final event, Champions, and features skins for the Vandal and Melee. This bundle was available for a limited time and is among the few that can't be purchased later from the in-game store. The Vandal costs 2,675 VP and isn't available in any other variants.

The Champions collections have always been a treat for the players, but the 2023 version took it to a whole new level. The Vandal here looks classy with the glowing VCT logo that blends perfectly with the weapon. Upon inspecting the Vandal, the player can hear the "Ticking Away" music in the background, and can even notice the character model slightly groove to it.

An additional feature of these Champions skins is how the players get an enhanced finisher after inspecting the weapon skin on the final kill. For Champions 2023, they will be able to see the trophy of the event surrounded by the audience that's attending it.

3) Araxys Vandal

Araxys Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Araxys is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in January 2023 and features skins for the Shorty, Bulldog, Operator, Vandal, and Melee. It offers four different variants: default, purple, black, and silver with a price of 2,175 VP for each gun.

The Araxys bundle was another huge success for the Valorant developers. The skins were adored by all the players due to its sci-fi aesthetic and crisp sound effect. After initiating the Vandal's inspect sequence, the character model will lift it with one hand and parts of the gun will start moving by itself as if it's a sentient being.

Given that the main fuel source for the Araxys skins are humans, one can assume that it's them trying to either escape or let the player know of their existence.

4) Origin Vandal

Origin Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Origin is a Premium edition collection that was released in June 2021 and has skins for the Bucky, Frenzy, Operator, Vandal and Melee. Here, the weapons come in four different variants: default, green, red and white where the guns are priced at 1775 VP.

The Origin is one of the most underrated weapon skin collections in Valorant. It has slick design and satisfying kill sound effects. The Origin was one of the earliest weapon skins to feature a unique inspect animation. After hitting the inspect key, the weapon will stylishly spin and levitate between the character's hands with several parts of it disassembled.

5) Imperium Vandal

Imperium Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in August 2023 and contained skins for the Operator, Sheriff, Judge, Vandal, and Melee. This bundle offered four different variants to the players which are default, Ruby, Pearl, and Obsidian with a price tag of 2,175 VP.

When it comes to the overlooked skins in Valorant, the Imperium is definitely one of them. While the items here aren't necessarily unique, they do come with some very satisfying sound effects. This also applies to its inspect animation wherein the weapon will be covered in mist that travels on the gun with shimmer sound effects.

For more content like guides and listicles, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.