Top 5 Valorant weapon skins for free-to-play (F2P) gamers in 2023

Valorant players can buy weapon skins from the shop, through the Battlepass, or even through its discounted and limited-time Night Markets. However, there is a way where Valorant players get weapons skins for free: finishing Agent Contracts.

One thing to remember is that the skins offered here are only for the sidearms. To acquire these, players need to reach the Tier of the skin. This can be achieved by buying your way through the entire contract with the help of the in-game Kingdom Credits. With every new Agent, Valorant players are treated to a new free weapon skin.

Below is the list of the five best Valorant weapons for free-to-play (F2P) gamers in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The best free weapon skins for Valorant players in 2023

1) Live Wire Frenzy

Live Wire Frenzy (Image via Riot Games)

The Live Wire Frenzy can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of the Duelist, Neon's Agent Contract. An amazing cosmetic to acquire in her contract is 'Hot Mic' Spray in Tier 4, which sees Neon in her electric form giving her all during a singing performance.

Live Wire Frenzy is among the four Frenzy skins available in the Agent Contracts. The other Agents with skins for the Frenzy are Skye, Phoenix, and Breach. Live Wire is one of the few Agent Contract skins with an animation. The weapon's exterior is dripped with Neon signature blue and a small lining where the colors shift from one side to another. This is easily one of the better Agent Contract skins Valorant offers.

2) Mythmaker Sheriff

Mythmaker Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Mythmaker Sheriff can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of the latest Duelist, ISO's Agent Contract. His contract offers a lot of cool cosmetics players can use, one of which is the Peripherals Gun buddy from Tier 6 that contains his wireless earphones.

Mythmaker is one of the six Sheriff Agent Contract skins, which also includes Agents like Yoru, Sova, Jett, Harbor, and Brimstone. The Mythmaker Sheriff is the most stylish skins among the contracts. Its exterior is made of a shield-like barrier that resembles his Double Tap ability, while the bullets are well-lit and have a techy look. This is easily the best Agent Contract skin currently in Valorant.

3) Vendetta Ghost

Vendetta Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Vendetta Ghost can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of the Duelist, Reyna's Agent Contract. Reyna offers a decent range of cosmetics in her contract, and the one that stands out the most is Tier 9's "Revenge for Life" Player Card, which might be an insight into her personal life and lore.

Four Ghost skins can be acquired by completing the contracts. Other than Reyna, this includes Agents Cypher, Astra, and Omen. The Vendetta Ghost is one of the cleanest-looking Agent Contract skins in Valorant. The weapon's exterior is metallic with a purple grip and a silencer, which resembles Reyna's aesthetic.

4) Sidekick Shorty

Sidekick Shorty (Image via Riot Games)

The Sidekick Shorty can be used after completing Tier 10 of the latest Initiator, Gekko's Agent Contract. Gekko offers some stylish and hip cosmetics in his contract, in which Tier 6's Cruiser Gun buddy with the skateboard shines the brightest.

The Shorty has four weapons skins in the contracts, including other Agents like Viper, Killjoy, and Fade. Sidekick Shorty might look dull when it comes to the color scheme, but it comes with a lot of adorable doodle artwork. This Shorty skin perfectly embodies Gekko's laid-back personality.

5) Resolution Classic

Resolution Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Resolution Classic resides in Tier 10 of the latest Sentinel, Deadlock's Agent Contract. While her contract doesn't have a lot to offer, Tier 9's "Into The Vault" Player Card is certainly worth equipping as it also refers to the events that take place in the cinematic UNMADE.

Valorant gives its players five Classic skins, which include other Agents like Sage, Raze, Chamber, and KAY/O. The Resolution Classic is filled with Deadlock's outfit's colors with what looks like Norwegian characters on the top. While not the best contract skins, Resolution certainly outshines many Battlepass skins in Valorant.