5 best Valorant Agents to pair with ISO 

Valorant's latest Agent, ISO, was released in Episode 7 Act 3. He is the seventh Duelist and the 23rd Agent to be added to the game. He was teased with the cinematic "MYTHS" and eventually made his way with the release of the new Act.

ISO's unique abilities allow him to become a mix between an Initiator, Controller, and a Duelist but also require players to be great at their aim. Some also consider this Agent as a better version of Reyna.

A few Valorant Agents can definitely create a high level of impact in certain situations when teamed up with ISO. Here are five of the best examples:

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Valorant Agents to pair with ISO

1) Raze

Raze is the explosive Duelist from Brazil and has been a part of Valorant ever since the beta phase. All of Raze's abilities cause a severe amount of damage. Her Blast Packs, if used correctly, can also get her into the site quickly, making her one of the fastest Duelists in the game.

ISO and Raze might not seem like the perfect duo, but they can pull off certain set plays to get a lot of value. For example, on the defensive, ISO can send his Undercut ability to make enemies vulnerable. Then, Raze can throw her Paint Shells in the same spot to get some easy frags without having to waste a single bullet. The same trick can be done with her ultimate, Showstopper, to get multikills.

2) Yoru

Yoru is the Duelist from Japan and was the 14th Agent to be released in the game. His abilities let him lurk, take aggressive duels, and teleport back to safety. Yoru hasn't been the most impactful Agent in Valorant, but some players can tap into his full potential.

Yoru and ISO can have a good impact in a match. For example, ISO can use his Contingency ability, which is a bulletproof wall, and Yoru can scale up with it. Then, at the right moment, Yoru can flash through this wall to blind enemies and get kills easily.

On the attacking side, ISO can send his Undercut ability to make the enemy vulnerable, followed by a Yoru flash and teleport to pressure the player further and eventually kill them.

3) Killjoy

Killjoy was the second Agent released after Valorant's full release. Her abilities let her anchor the site independently and cause great damage to enemies. Killjoy has a high pick rate and has become the go-to Agent for maps like Ascent and Haven.

While ISO and Killjoy have very different playstyles, they can certainly work well together at times. On the defensive side, Killjoy can set up her Nanoswarms and Alarm Bot on the entry lanes. Once the Alarm Bot is triggered, ISO can send his Undercut ability, which can be combined with the Nanoswarms to get instant multikills.

ISO can also use his ultimate, Kill Contract, to fish out enemies that may try and hide in unaffected spots during Killjoy's ultimate, Lockdown.

4) Sova

Sova comes under the Initiator category of Valorant's Agents and has been in the game since the beta phase. His abilities let him know enemies' locations and can even cause damage.

At first glance, ISO and Sova feel like an odd collaboration. However, there is one play that can work beautifully if executed properly. On the defensive half, Sova can send his Recon Bolt or Owl Drone across the wall to ping enemies' locations. After knowing this, ISO can send his Undercut ability to make them vulnerable, which can then be followed by a bullet spam through the wall to get some easy kills.

Another similar play can be done on the attacking half with Sova's ultimate during a post-plant scenario. Once the enemy decides to stick the defuse, ISO can send his Undercut on the spike, which can then be followed by the Hunter's Fury to take down more Health Points of the enemy.

5) Viper

Viper is a Controller Agent in Valorant and has been in the game since the beta stage. Her abilities let her block the line of sight and act like a pseudo-Sentinel. Like many other Agents in this list, Viper's abilities can also cause damage.

ISO and Viper can provide the team with a decent advantage by combining their utilities. The easiest way to do this is by using ISO's Undercut ability to make enemies vulnerable and then using Snakebite on the exact same spot.

This move will cause the enemies to take an immense amount of damage, which can even kill them. Enemies inside Viper's Poison Orb can also be made vulnerable and spammed with bullets to get multikills.