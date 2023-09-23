5 best Viper Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

A Player Card is a cosmetic item in Valorant that displays a person's In-game username, title, and total level. It can be seen in the matchmaking lobby, the loading screen, and also while spectating someone on your team. The game has a variety of these, each having a different artwork with or without Agents.

There are numerous ways to get a Player Card, ranging from grinding out an Agent Contract, an Event Pass or the Battlepass, or buying them separately from a new weapon skins collection in the store. However, the developer recently introduced a new in-game shop to make things a little more fun.

In Episode 7 Act 1, players were introduced to the Accessories Store, which allowed them to purchase cosmetic items like Gun buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards from the previous Battlepasses.

The cards are definitely the highlight of this store due to the enormous amount of unique ones available in the game. Below is a list of the five best Viper Player Cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Nothing To Lose, Unstoppable, and three more Viper Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Nothing To Lose

Nothing To Lose Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Nothing To Lose Player Card was released in April 2023 within the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 3. There are no other variations of this card available in Valorant.

The card shows Viper in her laboratory doing experiments with her toxin. This could have taken place before she joined the Valorant squad and got her alias "Viper." She is also seen holding the ability, Snakebite, in her hand.

2) Unstoppable

Unstoppable Player Card for Viper (Image via Riot Games)

The Unstoppable Player Card series was released across multiple Battlepasses. Viper's version of this card was available in November 2021 in Episode 3 Act 3. The other Agents featured in this series are Jett, Reyna, Cypher, Phoenix, Sage, and Omen.

This series of cards shows the Valorant Agents at their strongest, hence making them unstoppable. All of them can be seen using their ultimate abilities. In Viper's case, we see her deploying the Viper's Pit.

3) Dropoff

Dropoff Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Dropoff Player Card was released in June 2021 and was available with the Battlepass of Episode 3 Act 1. This card is not a part of any other series and is, hence, one of a kind.

The card features the two Agents, Phoenix, and Viper, on a mission. The artwork resembles the scene shown during the cinematic "DUALITY," where they encounter Phoenix from the alternate universe. The whole cinematic takes place on the map, Bind.

4) Versus // Reyna + Viper

The Versus Reyna+Viper Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Versus cards have been released in multiple Battlepasses. These cards have featured many Agents like Omen, Sage, Brimstone, KAY/O, Jett, Phoenix, Yoru, Sova, and Cypher. They have also featured the two maps, Icebox and Bind.

In this version of the Versus Player Card, we see Reyna and Viper go head-to-head against each other. From the cinematic, SHATTERED, people knew that there was a tense history between Viper and Reyna. This Player Card could be hinting towards that story.

5) MMXX Founder

The MMXX Founder Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The MMXX Founder Player Card was released very early on in June 2020 with the Battlepass of Episode 1 Act 1. There are a total of two cards available in the MMXX series.

This card features the two Agents, Brimstone and Viper, with their signature weapons, Odin and Shorty respectively. The background of the card has the letters "MMXX" in bold, which are lit up in a way that reminds you of a cyberpunk aesthetic.

Apart from Viper, Valorant also offers a lot of different Player Cards to other Agents. These can also be purchased through the Accessories Store.