5 best Valorant pros who played as Yoru in VCT 2023

Yoru comes all the way from Japan and was the 14th Agent that was introduced in Valorant. He is categorized as a Duelist Agent in the game, and his abilities allow him to initiate fights with his flash and lurk in other areas of the map with teleportation tactics. In VCT, Yoru is considered a very niche pick. His inclusion in a team composition can only be effective if the other Agents properly work around his abilities.

Yoru had a pick rate of 4% in Valorant Champions 2023 and 1% in VCT LOCK//IN, making him one of the lowest-picked Agents in the pro scene. Despite this, certain pro players dazzled the crowd with their Yoru plays. Below is a list of five such pros who played as Yoru in VCT 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Valorant pros who played as Yoru in VCT 2023

1) TenZ

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian esports pro who plays for the team Sentinels. He started out as the primary Duelist for his team but has shifted to the role of a flex player.

When it comes to the most popular Valorant players in the world, TenZ definitely takes the cake. He has proved his mechanical skill multiple times in international events and was once among the best Jett players in the world. However, he shone even brighter while helming the role of Yoru.

In VCT 2023, TenZ played as Yoru during the VCT 2023: Americas LCQ in their first match against 100 Thieves. With TenZ's Yoru, Sentinels were able to close out the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1, where he also outshined his enemy Yoru counterpart, Asuna. It was definitely one of the most entertaining showdowns in VCT history. He has also continued to play the Agent in some Off-season Valorant events.

2) cNed

Turkish esports pro Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek currently plays for the team FUT Esports. He has always fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist for his team but has also filled in as the Sentinels, Chamber, and Sage when needed.

In 2021, cNed rose to stardom as his team won the first Valorant Champions event in 2021. However, in 2022, they weren't able to produce similar results. In VCT 2023, cNed joined the reputed FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core in NAVI to become their primary Duelist.

While cNed and NAVI had some ups and downs at international events, the team did experiment quite a bit with their Agent compositions. As such, being the primary Duelist, cNed would helm the role of Yoru for his team many times. He played the Agent for 8.6% of his pro matches and got himself an ACS (Average combat score) of 207.4.

3) Ethan

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is an American esports pro who plays for the team Evil Geniuses. Apart from occasionally playing as Yoru, he would fulfill the role of an Initiator for his team.

Ethan is one of the more experienced players in the Valorant esports scene. His veteran Counter-Strike experience came in very handy when he joined the rookie team, Evil Geniuses, for VCT 2023.

Evil Geniuses had one of the best underdog stories in 2023, and Ethan had a huge part to play in this. He was already great at assisting his teammates with flashes, so the Agent, Yoru, who had unpredictable flashes, was perfect for him.

Ethan picked Yoru mostly on the map, Pearl, and played as him for 5.1% of the VCT 2023 matches, getting an ACS of 251.8 and creating a lot of impact during the matches.

4) Rb

South Korean esports pro, Goo "Rb" Sang-Min plays for the team DRX. He has mainly been the flex player and filled in for many Agents like Harbor, Sovaz Killjoy, Neon, etc., for his team when required.

DRX is among the strongest teams in Valorant esports. For VCT 2023, the squad continued to stick together and were yet again able to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the world. Rb was an important aspect of this level of performance.

He impacted greatly with every Agent that he played. This also included the Yoru, which DRX decided to run during Valorant Champions 2023. With this Agent, Rb got himself an ACS of 205.5, wherein they defeated NAVI and almost took down Fnatic.

5) f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an esports player from Indonesia who plays for Paper Rex. He fulfills the role of a flex player for his team but played as the primary Duelist in the past.

f0rsakeN is one the most talented players in VCT. His mechanical skill, quick reactions, and aggressive plays made him one of the most popular players in Valorant. Originally, it was f0rsakeN and Paper Rex who effectively used Yoru in team compositions to create a lot of chaos.

In VCT 2023, f0rsakeN played Yoru for 6.8% of the pro matches. While his Yoru wasn't as effective as before, he did end up securing himself a decent ACS of 196.2.