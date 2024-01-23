Valorant Emberclad skin collection: Weapons, price, and more

In the wake of the recent leak by Mike, a prominent Valorant leaker, the gaming community is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Emberclad skin collection. This collection, presented as an assortment of Premium Edition skins, features four guns and a melee weapon. Upon initial inspection, the skins bear a striking resemblance to the popular Elderflame collection.

As per initial reactions, players have expressed reservations about the potential lack of visual effects (VFX) and animations in the upcoming bundle. Comparisons were drawn with other popular skins, mentioning the Reaver x Elderflame combination.

What we know about the Emberclad Valorant skin bundle

The Emberclad skin line seemingly draws inspiration from the Daedric armor, a heavy armor set featured in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Characterized by a dark, gothic design, the skins showcase a black-metallic color scheme crafted from ebony. The weapons exhibit small metallic spikes, intricate designs, and ember-like glowing features, creating a visually stunning combination incorporating features from Reaver, Elderflame, and even Crimsonbeast aesthetics.

Daedric Armor inspiration

The Daedric Armor in Skyrim is renowned for its exceptional weight and high armor rating. The armor set includes a helmet, boots, gauntlets, cuirass, greaves, and an optional shield. The Valorant rendition brings five unique models with a sinister appearance, featuring glowing designs and small spikes, ultimately giving the wielder a monstrous and imposing presence.

Emberclad Collection Weapons

The Emberclad collection features skins for five weapons, including the melee weapon, which intriguingly takes the form of a War Hammer. The skin is expected to include:

Emberclad Melee Hammer

Emberclad Frenzy

Emberclad Phantom

Emberclad Bulldog

Emberclad Spectre

The weapons showcase a mix of elements from several amazing Valorant skins, characterized by a black surface, metallic spikes, and lava-like glowing features. Contrary to some community concerns, minimal animations are expected.

Visual and sound effects

Emberclad is expected to bring both visual and sound effects to the table. It seems eliminating foes with these skins will cause the weapons to light up in flames. The audio effects may include sounds upon kills and when inspecting the weapon.

Pricing

The Emberclad skin bundle is expected to be classified as Premium tier, with the guns estimated to cost 1775 VP and the melee weapon likely priced at 3550 VP or potentially higher, based on past releases. The entire collection is projected to be around 7100 VP ($82). No official announcement has been made for the release date.

With unique visual and sound effects, this Premium Edition bundle is poised to make a significant impact in the world of Valorant skins. Keep an eye out for more details as the release date approaches.