5 best Valorant skin collections in 2023

Valorant's weapon skins are considered one of the key selling points of the game. The developer put in a lot of effort to provide players with some of the most unique skins, which can be acquired through the bundle or the Battlepass itself. All these skins tend to follow a particular theme, ranging from sci-fi, military, space, etc.

In 2023, Valorant released 19 separate bundles and 18 Battlepass skinlines for its players to experience. While not all of them were received positively, some have received much praise. This article will list down the five best Valorant skin collections in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The best Valorant weapon skin collections in 2023

1) Neo Frontier

Neo Frontier is an Exclusive edition collection released in June 2023 and features skins for the Phantom, Marshal, Sheriff, Odin, and Melee. With four variants: Default, gold, silver, and copper, every gun here costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points).

The Neo Frontier collection is one of the most popular skins in 2023. The skinline put a huge amount of emphasis on its animations and was heavily inspired by Western cowboy films. In its equip animation, the character model will stylishly spin the weapon in their hand. Neo Frontier also has another feature where players enjoy the atmospheric background of Western music during the inspect animation.

2) Araxys

Araxys is an Exclusive edition collection released in January 2023 and features skins for the Vandal, Bulldog, Operator, Shorty, and Melee. This bundle came with four variants: Default, purple, black, and silver, with a price tag of 2175 VP for each gun.

The Araxys collection was an instant hit with the players after its release. The weapons here have very detailed and sophisticated animations as they react and shift their parts while reloading or inspecting. Besides that, Araxys also has some cool kill sound effects, making the player feel like they are using high-tech alien weapons.

3) Radiant Entertainment System

The Radiant Entertainment System is an Ultra edition collection released in April 2023 and features skins for the Ghost, Operator, Bulldog, Phantom, and Melee. All the weapons here are available in three variants: Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut!!.

For this skinline, the developer wanted to show their love for retro arcade video games of the past. Due to this, every variant has been inspired by a specific type of arcade game and has unique kill finishers. These three variants also differ in their sound effects and animations. In a way, purchasing the Radiant Entertainment System is somewhat like owning three different Valorant skins.

4) Valiant Hero

Valiant Hero is a Premium edition collection released in October 2023 and features skins for the Ares, Operator, Ghost, Vandal, and Melee. This bundle is available in four different variants: Default, Sunset, Dusk, and Night, with a price of 1775 VP for each gun.

The Valiant Hero collection is Chinese-themed and based around Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, to most people. While the skinline has beautiful subtle visual effects, its most impressive aspect is the kill finisher. In it, the final enemy is hit by many spirit forms and, finally, by the Monkey King himself.

5) Overdrive

Overdrive is an Exclusive edition collection released in December 2023 that features skins for the Sheriff, Vandal, Stinger, Bucky, and Melee. This bundle comes in four variants: Default, Cobalt, Bubblegum, and Onyx, with a price tag of 2175 VP for each gun.

The Overdrive collection is among the final skin bundles for 2023 and feels like the mixture of some of the best skin bundles of Valorant while providing some tasteful features of its own. This skin is heavily inspired by motorbike racing and even puts a digital speedometer behind the gun, which changes while shooting. The skinline also has a fantastic kill finisher where the final enemy explodes loudly in thin air.

