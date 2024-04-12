Best Valorant team composition for Lotus (April 2024)

If you're having trouble figuring out which team configuration will work best for your Valorant games on Lotus, this article will examine the most effective squad composition for this map in the game's current competitive landscape.

Using an ideal team can have a substantial influence on your performance in games. Since new Agents and balancing adjustments are released by the developer, the optimal squad for this map in Valorant is constantly changing.

Nevertheless, certain Agents have established themselves as essential characters on Lotus and have earned a special place in its meta. The ideal team composition for this map is highlighted below to help you win more often, be it Premier games or ranked queue matchups.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Valorant team composition for the map Lotus

The following Agents make up the ideal team composition for the Lotus map in Valorant:

Raze

Skye

Cypher

Omen

Viper

1) Raze

Raze, duelist from Brazil (Image via Riot Games)

On this map, no one can duel as skillfully as Raze, especially when it comes to dealing some serious damage, stopping opponents from advancing, and obtaining lots of frags.

Despite the recent changes made to the map, there are still a lot of gaps to fill in during executions and retakes. Paint Shells and Raze's dependable Boom Bot are ideal for this purpose. If players are skilled enough to pull off Blast Pack jumps, Lotus will turn into the Brazilian Duelist's tiny playground.

2) Skye

Skye, Initiator from Australia who can heal as well (Image via Riot Games)

Flashers are important on all maps, but they're particularly potent on Lotus. Skye is one of the finest options on this map because her birds are difficult to avoid around the map's tight corners.

An adversary will not be able to react quickly enough as Skye's bird flies right into their face. Her tiger ensures that no mercenaries are nearby, enabling her crew to plant the spike quickly. When playing on the defense, Skye can help her Duelist defeat helpless and blind opponents.

3) Cypher

Cypher, a Sentinel Agent from Morocco (Image via Riot Games)\

Cypher thrives on this map because of his unparalleled intelligence-gathering skills. While the range of other Sentinels limits their usefulness, this Agent's Spycam and Cyber Cages can be placed anywhere. This gives him the ability to defend one side while closing other areas like B-side or C-side with his utility. He can also use it to uncover enemy positions and team rotations.

Lotus' layout, with its tight corners, also makes it possible for Trapwires to have devious one-way cages and be tough to break. Thus, unexpected angles are always a concern.

In such circumstances, Cypher shines, warning you about any enemy presence and maybe buying you and your allies crucial time to respond and secure a kill.

4) Omen

Omen, a Controller Agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

In Valorant, Omen thrives on Lotus's distinctive layout. His smokes are particularly powerful because of this map's tight corners and tiny hallways. His smokes can block off important chokepoints and sightlines, giving your team the advantage in managing the flow of the fight.

The rest of Omen's skills are ideal for this map's strategic gameplay. When used strategically, Paranoia can drive opponents out of advantageous positions or reveal them when they are hiding around corners.

Moreover, Omen can swiftly reposition himself to assist teammates in need or execute unexpected flanks with his teleport ability, Shrouded Step.

5) Viper

Viper, a Controller Agent from America (Image via Riot Games)

Arguably, Viper is Lotus' greatest secondary Controller Agent. On this map, no other Agent offers as much value as her Toxic Screen. This unit is a formidable force due to her ability to control her ability conveniently. Finally, her ability to play remotely in post-plant settings with Snake Bites cements her spot in the optimal team composition for Lotus in Valorant.

