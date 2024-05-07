Valorant Lotus map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

The Valorant Lotus map can be complex due to its large scale. Lotus was introduced in January 2023 and is one of the only two maps in the game to have three sites, with the other one being Haven. While Haven remains out of the active pool, Lotus arguably serves as the most complicated map during a competitive queue.

Here's a Valorant Lotus map guide that includes callouts and potential strategies, to help you win more matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion

Valorant Lotus map guide: Layout and callouts

Valorant Lotus map layout (Image via Riot Games)

Lotus is a Valorant map with three sites, so you must remember some of its features to traverse it faster. These include rotating doors that can be opened from both sides. There are two such doors present on the map: on A Site and one between the B and C Sites from the Attackers' side.

Here are some of the important callouts you need to know to fully understand this Valorant Lotus map guide:

A Main

A Rubble

A Lobby

A Site

A Top

A Tree

A Drop

A Door

A Link

B Site

B Main

B Link

B Pillars

C Door

C Site

C Main

C Mound

C Waterfall

C Gravel

C Bend

C Hall

How to play attack and defense on Valorant Lotus map: Tips and tricks

Playing attack on Lotus A Site

Attack A site on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking on A site can be tricky, but there is one thing you can do to be successful: attack from both sides.

During a heavy A site hit, ensure that A Tree control is gained, but only two players should ideally be in that space. The rest of the team can attack from A main.

Have smokes deployed in a timely fashion and use fast Duelists' signature abilities, such as Raze's satchels, to take the site from both entryways and overwhelm your opponent.

Playing attack on Lotus B Site

Attack B Site on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

B Site is relatively simple to attack if it's a heavy hit from the main entryway. Since there is only one way to enter, going in fast may sound like a good choice. However, the opponent will likely expect that.

Faking A site with two players and then obtaining A Link control is a better move. At the same time, the rest of the team should push through B main to catch the opponents off guard.

Remember, to execute plans from this Valorant Lotus map guide effectively, pacing and timing is everything. Have smokes deployed to keep A Link team members safe from A site defenders.

Playing attack on Lotus C Site

Attack C Site on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Attack the Lotus C site with as much speed as possible. Smoking it off and sealing the site shut with Sentinel players can be achieved quickly, thanks to the site's small area.

Use a fast-diving Duelist, like Jett or Raze, who can leap over A site boxes and gain fast control. Fragging fast takes the priority here.

Playing defense on Lotus A Site

Defend A Site on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Since Lotus gives attackers a lot of space, defending can seem claustrophobic. First, it's important to have a Sentinel or Controller-heavy team composition (which will be discussed later in this Valorant Lotus map guide).

Lock down A site with util and have a Trap Wire or a smoke deployed at one or both the entryways. This will slow down harsh pushes from both sides. During a heavy push from the opponent, attempt to regroup with the rest of the team. Facing many foes at once is not the best defense strategy.

Playing defense on Lotus B Site

Defend B Site on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

The B site can often fool the opponent into making heavy B Main pushes. This is a mistake to take advantage of since there is only one main entryway into B. Use reveals or Trap Wires to see through smoke. Spamming with Phantoms can be surprisingly effective.

Go in for the kill using flashes to quickly retake the site. The opponents will be blind and trapped in a very small site. They can be eliminated with good cooperation from the defensive team.

Playing defense on Lotus C Site

Defend C Site on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Having a Cypher deployed on the C site can be highly beneficial. Sneaky Trap Wires can stop fast-paced Duelist attacks dead in their tracks. Expect the enemy team to divert from B Main to C Site through C Door.

Ensure you can get a frag and then leave the site safely. For this, Agents who can either see through smokes with reveals or those with a movement ability should be present on site. For instance, use either Cypher or Sova and Chamber.

5 best Agents for Valorant's Lotus map

5 best agents for Lotus map (Image via Riot Games)

This Valorant Lotus map guide cannot end without going into a good team composition. As mentioned before, Lotus has three sites, which makes it essential for your team to have more Sentinels and Controllers. Here are some options that you can use:

Viper/Harbor Cypher/Chamber (Both work well even in spite of the recent Valorant Cypher nerfs) Clove/Astra Sova/KayO/Skye Jett/Raze

If you're still confused about your selection, you can check out this Valorant Agent tier list for Lotus.