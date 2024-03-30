How does Clove compare against Valorant's Controller Agents?

Clove is the latest Agent that was released in Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2. They are the 24th character in the game and come under the Controller category. With a new Agent released, things have become quite exciting yet again in Valorant.

This Agent's introduction should most likely lead to many new team compositions, both for casual and pro players. However, before trying them out, we will need to assess how they stack up against the rest of the Controller Agents.

In this article, we will examine how Clove compares to other Controller Agents in Valorant.

Comparing Clove against the many Controller Agents of Valorant

1) Omen

Omen from the cinematic, RECKONING (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is the Controller Agent who's been in Valorant since the beta stage. His teleportation abilities and Paranoia allow him to have the highest outplay potential. These abilities also let him play very aggressively and almost act like a second Duelist in the team.

Just like Omen, Clove's abilities also let them have the highest impact when they are being aggressive. However, unlike him, their outplay potential only exists ever so slightly while using the ultimate ability, Not Dead Yet.

2) Brimstone

Brimstone in the cinematic, L'Accord (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone has also been in Valorant since the game's beta stage. His Incendiary and ultimate, Orbital Strike, allows him to stall quick entries into the site, almost like a Sentinel Agent.

Clove is perhaps most similar to Brimstone. Both Agents get a full vision of the map while using their smoke and can deploy all of them at once.

However, Brimstone's aggression is only applicable with his Stim Beacon and he can be very impactful while staying passive. On the other hand, Clove needs to be aggressive as their entire set of abilities rewards it. Even after dying on a site, they can provide their smoke in nearby areas.

3) Viper

Viper from the cinematic, RECKONING (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is one of the most unique Agents in Valorant. Most of her abilities can be used throughout the round allowing her to create impact continuously. She can also stall entries into the site and be effective during post-plant situations with her Snakebite.

Similarly, Clove can also be continuously impactful in a round even after death. This is due to their ability that still allows them to smoke after death.

The only stall utility that Clove offers is Meddle which decays enemies for a short amount of time. But where Viper is mostly used for lurking around the map, Clove needs to be aggressive to have a full impact.

4) Astra

Astra from the Lotus official map trailer (Image via Riot Games)

Astra was the 15th Agent released in Valorant. She has a unique set of abilities that allow her to become a good mix of a Sentinel and Controller for the team.

Like Clove, Astra's abilities can be used very aggressively to execute on a site. However, she does not need to be with her team to be impactful. Her unlimited range for smokes makes her a great Agent to lurk on the map with.

Astra can also be extremely effective when it comes to post-plant setups with her Gravity Well and Nova Pulse while Clove can only offer assistance post-plant with Meddle.

5) Harbor

Harbor in the Agent trailer, TURN THE TIDES (Image via Riot Games)

Harbor was the 20th Agent released in Valorant. The Agent is most similar to Viper as he too offers a wall to deny vision. Harbor's most unique ability, however, is his Cove which is bulletproof and can take a certain amount of damage.

Both Clove and Harbor have very different types of playstyles. While Clove acts almost like a secondary Duelist, Harbor is more of an Initiator for his team. His curveable High Tide walls can lead to some interesting site takes for the entire team. As for Clove, their smoke usage will be more like Brimstone's.

All about the latest Controller Agent, Clove in Valorant

Clove from the Agent trailer, 2 WORLDS (Image via Riot Games)

Compared to other Controller Agents in Valorant, Clove rewards a very aggressive playstyle. Their signature ability, Ruse, allows them to smoke areas of the map in a certain range. Similar to Brimstone these smokes can be used all at the same time. Their Pick-me-up ability is what sets them apart from other Controller Agents as it offers an overheal, much like Reyna's after every kill or assist.

The next ability from Clove that can open up more options for them to attack is the Meddle. This ability decays an enemy after exploding onto them. It does a total of 90 damage for a temporary amount of time, making them very vulnerable to any amount of bullets.

Lastly, the ultimate, Not Dead Yet completes Clove's aggressive playstyle. After dying, the ultimate allows them to resurrect themself for a short amount of time. To make the resurrection permanent, Clove needs to kill an enemy or give a damaging assist. This can be extremely useful during a 1v1 scenario and very much acts like Reyna's Dismiss.

