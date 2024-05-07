Valorant Split map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

The Valorant Split map is one of the older ones in Riot Games' popular shooter. Many players love it because of its defender-focused layout and its mid area. Split came out with the game's beta version, but it had plenty of bugs and glitches. For this reason, the map was removed for a while and reintroduced in January 2023.

Here's a Valorant Split map guide that discusses its callouts, layout, and more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinions

Valorant Split map guide: Layout and callouts

Valorant Split layout (Image via Riot Games)

In the Valorant Split map, the mid area is vital to take if a match has to be won. This makes it similar to Valorant's Ascent map in that regard.

Here are some callouts that will likely be mentioned in this Valorant Split map guide:

A Main

A Site

A Ramps

A Heaven

A Window

A Elbow

A Back

A Screens

A Rafters

Ropes

Vent

Sewers

Mid Bottom

Mid Top

B Heaven

B Main

B Site

B Back

B Rafters

Playing attack and defense on Valorant Split map: Tips and tricks

Playing attack on Split A Site

Split A Main attack (Image via Riot Games)

Attacking Split's A site needs planning. You should divide your team members into small groups of either three and two or four and one.

The majority of players can try and take the site by using a Sentinel and their utility (like Cypher's Trap Wires). Meanwhile, the smaller group can attack A Heaven or, better yet, get a steep angle towards A Window in Heaven and cut off rotations and defender backup on site. The key is to isolate one or two players on-site and secure it for the plant.

Playing Attack on Split B Site

Split B Main attack (Image via Riot Games)

Split's B Site can be a bit more difficult to take since attacking B Heaven is difficult. Start by engaging the opponents in Mid and taking out any utility present there. A team can then push B Main as B Heaven players engage with your team in Mid.

This will divide attention and give your team a good chance of making it into the site with a trade or two. Use Jett's Tailwind or other Duelist signature abilities in Valorant to gain space and a frag.

Playing Defense on A Site

Split A Site Defense (Image via Riot Games)

Playing defense on either of the Sites on the Valorant Split map is simpler since the map gives defenders a strategic advantage. Use a Sentinel utility like a Trap Wire in A Main. Better yet, place the slowing utility a bit deeper into the Site. For instance, place it on the site or below A Rafters.

This will help with two things. Firstly, it would trap the opponent, giving them no room to escape. Secondly, it would slow down the push. Once an opponent is trapped, anyone from A Heaven of A Site can secure a frag. Leave the site if the push is too overwhelming and regroup to take it back.

Playing Defense on B Site

Defense on B Site Split (Image via Riot Games)

Yet again, deep utility can help trap and destroy enemy pushes on the Valorant Split map. Killjoy's Nanoswarm Grenades can be placed deep into the Site, where even Duelists can't escape from. A Turret overlooking B Heaven and B Main would also provide great benefits.

Trigger the Nanoswarm grenade as soon as you hear the opponents enter. Combo with a Sage slow or a Molly from Viper or Brimstone to cause even more damage and cut the diving Duelists off from the rest of the team. This will stop a big push dead in its tracks.

As Defenders, try to have one member of the team overlook sneak attacks from Mid on the Valorant Split map. Apart from that, an Operator deployed in Mid may also guarantee a frag if done right.

5 best Agents for Valorant's Split map

Since the Valorant Split map is a defender-heavy one, it's best to have effective Sentinels, a Controller, and at least one fast-paced Duelist on the team. Here are some Agents that could help:

Cypher/Killjoy

Viper/Astra/Clove

Jett/Raze

KayO

Skye

Always ensure you are comfortable with the Agents you select. Here's a Valorant Agent tier list for Split to help you select better.