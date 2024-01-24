Valorant Split Agent tier list for January 2024

Valorant's Split is one of the many diverse maps that the game offers to its players. This map has been in the game since the beta stage and has two sites, namely, A and B, with ropes that can be used to go to the upper level of certain areas.

Split is a popular map that has undergone many changes since its existence. The map is a defense-sided one due to its narrow routes, which lead to many close-range battles. This also paves the way for Shotguns to be a very deadly weapon to use on the map.

This article will rank Valorant's current Agent roster in a detailed tier list for Split.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all Valorant Agents in a tier list for the map, Split

Valorant all Agents' tier list for Split (Image via Tiermaker)

Currently, Valorant has a total of 23 Agents for players to pick. These Agents will be divided into five tiers:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier D-tier

S is the highest tier, whereas D is the lowest

S tier

S tier comprises Agents that are the perfect choices in Valorant's current meta, which includes the following Agents:

Cypher

Killjoy

Raze

Omen

KAY/O

The Agent, Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher is easily the best choice for Split. His Trapwires make it impossible for teams to enter through the narrow routes of Split, whereas his Spycam can be set up in spots that can check both Main and Tower spots on Split. On the other hand, Killjoy might not be as good as Cypher, but she can certainly anchor a site all by herself. Her Nanoswarms can be sprinkled across the entry routes with an Alarm bot to get instant frags. Her ultimate, Lockdown, is also great for retaking the smaller sites of Split.

Raze is the best Duelist pick for Split. Her damage-inducing abilities let her be aggressive and also make her a pseudo Sentinel. Raze is the perfect counter to Cypher's Trapwires as she can break them with her abilities, allowing for a better entry into the site. The verticality of Split also makes her Blast Packs a very impactful ability to traverse the entire map.

The verticality of Split also benefits Omen's Shrouded step as it allows him to be the second entry, especially on the A-site, where he can take Tower by himself. His Paranoia can get an insane amount of value as it tends to hit most enemies due to the smaller paths of Split.

KAY/O's abilities are perfect for a Valorant map like Split. His ZERO/point can detect enemies hiding in the smaller areas of the map easily. His ultimate, NULL/cmd, is perfect for entering a Cypher or Killjoy's site. His FRAG/ment can be used to stall entry and in a post-plant situation.

A tier

This tier contains the list of the Valorant Agents that aren't the first choice but can be extremely impactful if used correctly.

The Agents in this tier are as follows:

Jett

Reyna

Brimstone

Viper

Astra

Skye

Breach

The Agent, Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is mostly a great pick for any map of Valorant, and that is also true for Split. She can quickly use Tailwind to create space on the site. Her Updraft can also be very crucial due to the vertical aspect of Split. On the other hand, Reyna can be great on Split due to the many closed-range battles that the map offers. Her Leer can actually find some value here as it blinds everyone hiding in the relatively smaller site. Reyna can also be a lot more aggressive on the defensive side.

Brimstone might feel like an odd choice for Split, but his utilities justify it. His Incendiary is a great tool to stall entries, whereas his ultimate, Orbital Strike, can clear out and even guarantee a kill due to Split being so narrow.

Viper's Snake Bite can serve the same purpose as the Incendiary. Her Smoke Screen can be pivotal in inducing damage on the enemy, and her ultimate, Viper's Pit, is perfect for post-plant situations and covers a huge portion of the smaller sites of Split.

Astra's abilities can also be used for similar purposes; however, she is also great at Initiating entry and clearing sneaky corners. Her ultimate, Cosmic Divide, is a great tool for retaking as well as entering the site. It can also be used to sell fake entries on either part of the map.

Skye is currently considered the best Initiator in the game. The impact of her abilities on Split also ends up being just as good. Her Guiding Light and ultimate, Seekers and Trailblazer, are all useful for getting information with low risk. Breach, on the other hand, has utility that can be used very aggressively. His Fault Line can clear out many narrow routes of Split and lead to easy kills, while his ultimate, Rolling Thunder, can cover both sites of the map, allowing for a safer entry into the site.

B tier

This tier includes Agents that are harder to use but possess abilities that might work out.

Here are the Agents of this tier:

Neon

Phoenix

Sage

Chamber

Fade

The Agent, Neon (Image via Riot Games)

The Duelist, Neon is a decent pick for Split. Concussing enemies with her Relay Bolt is a lot simpler, and Fast Lane can actually be instrumental in entering the site. However, her downside is how easily she can be stopped by one Trapwire or Nanoswarms. Phoenix also fails as a Duelist on Split. While his Curveballs and Blaze are incredible at Initiating entries, he cannot create space quickly.

Sage can be an odd choice for Split, but it is one of the few Valorant maps where she finds some value. Her Barrier Orb is perhaps the most useful tool as it can be used on B site for a safer entry or at mid for holding out pushed. Her Slow orbs can be combined with some damage-inducing utility to get guaranteed kills or at least do a heavy amount of damage.

Chamber can play a lot more aggressively on Split as the map offers a lot of safe spots for his Rendezvous to be placed at. However, he lacks the anchoring ability and thus doesn't get picked as much on Split.

Fade can also find some value on Split. Her Prowlers are great for clearing out close corners and can even be used to detect certain Trapwires. Her ultimate, Nightfall, can be extremely useful to burst into a site or as a retake utility as it fully covers the small sites of Split.

C tier

This tier contains the Agents unsuitable for Split. These are:

Yoru

ISO

Deadlock

Harbor

The Agent, Yoru (Image via Riot Games)

Yoru and ISO are the worst Duelist picks for a Valorant map like Split. While ISO lacks the utility to create space, Yoru can only teleport in some tricky spots, which can be easily predicted by the enemy team. The best ability that Yoru offers for Split is his Blindside, whereas for ISO, it's his Undercut. These Agents possess some useful ultimates but don't guarantee as much value to the team.

Deadlock might look like a great pick for Valorant's Split on paper, but it can really drag her team down. Her Sonic Sensor can easily be walked past, but the ultimate, Annihilation, is a difficult one to hit.

The only good abilities that Deadlock for Split are her Barrier Mesh and GravNet. Harbor also suffers on Split as he offers very little compared to his other Controller counterparts. His best ability for the map is the ultimate, Reckoning, as it can detect enemies that may be hiding in the many tricky corners of Split.

D tier

This includes the Agents that are the worst picks and find almost no value on the map. This includes the Agents:

Gekko

Sova

The Agent, Gekko (Image via Riot Games)

Gekko and Sova are two Initiators that thrive in Valorant maps with wide open areas. Split does not offer that, which leads to both Agents suffering heavily. Gekko's Dizzy and Sova's Recon Bolt are absolutely crucial abilities in their kit but end up being useless as they find no tags on enemies in Split. Their best abilities for the map are the ultimates, Thrash, and Hunter's Fury, as they can get guaranteed information and lead to some easy kills.

For more lists and guides, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.