Sacy’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

In a competitive game like Valorant, Sacy’s Valorant settings can be valuable for players who want to dominate on the virtual battlefield. Brazilian esports professional player Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has predominantly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team. With a background as a former professional League of Legends player, he brings valuable experience and tactical ability to his team’s gameplay.

This article provides you with Sacy’s Valorant settings, keybindings, sensitivity, and more

Sacy’s Valorant settings in 2024

On February 3, 2022, Sacy made a significant move by joining LOUD, a Brazilian esports organization that had just entered the Valorant scene. His addition proved pivotal as he contributed to the team’s historic achievement: Upon winning VCT Champions 2022: Instanbul, LOUD became the first South American organization to clinch a Valorant world championship title.

Soon after his Champions victory, Sacy joined Sentinels to compete in VCT Americas. Although he had an unsatisfactory 2023 season, Sacy had an impressive start to 2024, as he helped Sentinels defeat his former team LOUD to win the VCT Americas Kickoff and qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.

While fans may search for Sacy’s Valorant settings, it's crucial to experiment with sensitivity, crosshair placement, and keybindings to find what works best for you.

Note: Sacy’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.24

eDPI: 384

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 2000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: on

Center Dot: Off

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE (Lekker)

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Sacy has achieved many victories in his Valorant career. Some of the notable ones include:

Champions Tour 2024: Americas Kickoff: 1st place

Afreeca TV Valorant League: 1st place

Sentinels Invitational: 1st place

Valorant Champions 2022: 1st place

Champions Tour Brazil Stage 2: Challengers: 1st place

Champions Tour Brazil Stage 1: Masters: 1st place

By adopting Sacy’s Valorant settings, players can get a headstart toward improving their in-game performance.

