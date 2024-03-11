Sacy’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

In a competitive game like Valorant, Sacy’s Valorant settings can be valuable for players who want to dominate on the virtual battlefield. Brazilian esports professional player Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has predominantly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team. With a background as a former professional League of Legends player, he brings valuable experience and tactical ability to his team’s gameplay.
Sacy’s Valorant settings in 2024
On February 3, 2022, Sacy made a significant move by joining LOUD, a Brazilian esports organization that had just entered the Valorant scene. His addition proved pivotal as he contributed to the team’s historic achievement: Upon winning VCT Champions 2022: Instanbul, LOUD became the first South American organization to clinch a Valorant world championship title.
Soon after his Champions victory, Sacy joined Sentinels to compete in VCT Americas. Although he had an unsatisfactory 2023 season, Sacy had an impressive start to 2024, as he helped Sentinels defeat his former team LOUD to win the VCT Americas Kickoff and qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.
While fans may search for Sacy’s Valorant settings, it's crucial to experiment with sensitivity, crosshair placement, and keybindings to find what works best for you.
Note: Sacy’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.24
- eDPI: 384
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 2000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: on
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 3
- Outer Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Magenta
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE (Lekker)
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Sacy has achieved many victories in his Valorant career. Some of the notable ones include:
- Champions Tour 2024: Americas Kickoff: 1st place
- Afreeca TV Valorant League: 1st place
- Sentinels Invitational: 1st place
- Valorant Champions 2022: 1st place
- Champions Tour Brazil Stage 2: Challengers: 1st place
- Champions Tour Brazil Stage 1: Masters: 1st place
By adopting Sacy’s Valorant settings, players can get a headstart toward improving their in-game performance.
