How to get Radiant Entertainment System player cards in Valorant?

Valorant players can purchase the new Radiant Entertainment System weapon bundle after the Episode 6 Act 3 update goes live. After the new patch is downloaded, the new skin collection will be available in the in-game store. However, players can buy the items separately, including sprays, gun buddies, and player cards.

The entire collection is designed after being inspired by the arcade gaming era. The weapons and all other accessories follow the same theme and offer vibrant new variants with unique VFX and sound effects.

Let us look at all the cards in Valorant's upcoming weapon bundle.

Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut player cards arrive in Valorant with the Radiant Entertainment System collection

Riot Games puts in a lot of effort to bring new cosmetics and playable content to their first-person shooter (FPS) title. The Episode 6 Act 3 update will also introduce a new Battlepass for the player base to rake in three new weapon collections and expand their inventories.

The Radiant Entertainment System bundle will bring arcade-style makeovers to the Ghost, Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, and Melee weapons. All the skins will have three upgradable levels and three variants, each featuring different VFX and finisher animation.

Players can purchase parts of the complete bundle and obtain the player cards for 375 Valorant Points (VP). The entire collection will arrive with a staggering price tag of 11,900 VP.

Bazooka Badger

Bazooka Badger player card (Image via Riot Games)

The Bazooka Badger player card features the badger animal with tactical goggles and a blaster weapon. The character model is shown using a hoverboard with a single thruster while flying through a cityscape. The text font below the art adds extra immersion, following the arcade theme.

The card also contains various labels, including Radiant Gaming System, Nice One (N1), and Play Zilla. All these elements make it look like a banner for an old-generation shooter game which perfectly fits the theme.

Dance Fever

Dance Fever player card (Image via Riot Games)

The Dance Fever player card moves to the funky side with a vibrant color palette. Two letters on the card are replaced with up-and-down arrow marks that hint at the popular arcade dance games. The background contains a figure resembling a ball light used in most dance events.

This card also contains labels like Radiant Gaming System, Nice One (N1), and Usagi with a rabbit logo.

K.nock O.ut

K.nock O.ut player card (Image via Riot Games)

The K.nock O.ut player card introduces a more intense Valorant art style as the foreground showcases two muscular characters ready to fight. The characters' unique art style will remind players of older platform-based fighting games. The card features similar labels and contains a unique TOKAGE logo.

The card's background features a bright red character with glowing blue eyes, which may represent the game master. The picture also contains lightning strikes dissipating from the glowing eyes with a clear "K.nock O.ut" text in the middle.

The Episode 6 Act 3 update will introduce various new items and accessories through the upcoming bundle and Battlepass. The patch will also allow players to play on the reworked Bind map in the competitive pool. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates around Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes