VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Playoffs: Schedule, live results, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo kicked off on June 11, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. Twelve teams, consisting of the top three from each of the three international Leagues (four from EMEA) and two from China, had been shortlisted for the tournament. The first week saw matches between eight of these teams from across the world battle it out in a double elimination group-stage format, from where four have made it to the playoffs.

The playoffs stage of VCT Masters Tokyo will kick off on June 16, 2023, and end on June 25, 2023, with the Grand Finals. The winner will take home the only Masters trophy up for grabs in the 2023 season and the lion's share of the massive $1,000,000 prize pool. Here are all the details you need to know about the playoffs stage of the tournament.

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Playoffs: Teams

Eight teams have qualified for the playoffs stage of the penultimate international tournament of Valorant esports in 2023. The teams are as follows:

Paper Rex (Pacific Winners) DRX (Group Stage) Fnatic (EMEA Runners up) NRG Esports (Group Stage) Team Liquid (EMEA Winners) EDward Gaming (Group Stage) LOUD (Americas Winner) Evil Geniuses (Group Stage)

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Playoffs: Format

The playoffs stage of the VCT Masters Tokyo will follow a double-elimination bracket, which means that a team losing two matches will be out of the tournament. All matches till the lower final and grand final will be best-of-three (Bo3), with the Lower and Grand Finals being best-of-five.

VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Playoffs: Schedule and Results

There will be two matches daily during the VCT Masters Tokyo Playoffs from June 16, 2023, to June 21, 2023. June 22 and 23 will be off days, with no matches scheduled. June 24 and 25 will host the final matches of the tournament. All matches will start at 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

Note: The schedule and results will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Day 1 - June 16, 2023

LOUD vs Evil Geniuses - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

- 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST. Team Liquid vs EDward Gaming - 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST.

Day 2 - June 17, 2023

Fnatic vs NRG Esports - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

- 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST. Paper Rex vs DRX - 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST.

Day 3 - June 18, 2023

Lower Bracket Round 1 #1 - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

- 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST. Lower Bracket Round 1 #2 - 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST.

Day 3 - June 19, 2023

Upper Semifinal #1 - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

- 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST. Upper Semifinal #2 - 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST.

Day 4 - June 20, 2023

Lower Bracket Round 2 #1 - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

- 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST. Lower Bracket Round 2 #2 - 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST.

Day 5 - June 21, 2023

Upper Final - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

- 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST. Lower Round 3 - 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST.

Day 6 - June 24, 2023

Lower Final - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

Day 7 - June 25, 2023

Grand Final - 8:00 pm PT (previous day) / 5:00 am CET / 8:30 am IST / 12:00 pm JST.

Where to watch VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Playoffs?

You can watch all matches of VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant Champions Tour. There will also be many streamers and players from all the playing regions who will be hosting watch parties, which you can tune into for additional commentary and banter.

Poll : 0 votes