How to collect Valorant Masters Tokyo 2023 Twitch drops for free

Valorant fans and esports enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters drops, offering exclusive rewards for watching the intense competition on Twitch and YouTube. From June 11 to June 25, viewers can earn special items and showcase their support for the top esports teams competing in the Tokyo VCT Masters.

In this article, we'll provide all the information about how players can tune in and get these free items.

What are the Valorant Champions 2023 Twitch drops?

Earn the "Unpredictable" title by watching any VCT Tokyo match

Starting from June 11, simply by tuning in to any VCT Masters match on Twitch or YouTube, you can earn the exclusive "Unpredictable" Title. This unique title not only adds a touch of distinction to your Valorant profile but also serves as a testament to your dedication and passion for the game's competitive scene. By actively engaging in the thrilling matches, you become part of the VCT Masters experience.

Unlock the "VCT Masters Tokyo Playercard" by watching the Tokyo Grand Finals

The pinnacle of the VCT Masters event is the Grand Finals taking place on June 25. By watching this climactic showdown on Twitch or YouTube, viewers can unlock the exclusive "VCT Masters Tokyo Playercard." This limited-edition playercard features Yoru, Sage, and Brimstone on the Split map with blue highlights. Flaunt your loyalty and pride as you display this unique card, highlighting your involvement in the thrilling conclusion of VCT Masters.

How to earn VCT exclusive Twitch drops

To start earning these exclusive drops, you must link your Riot Games account with your Twitch or YouTube account. By ensuring this connection, you become eligible to receive the drops. Once your accounts are linked, make sure to tune in to the official VCT Masters broadcast on either Twitch or YouTube.

During the live stream, the drops will be awarded to all of the viewers. Whether you're a dedicated player or a passionate esports fan, these drops offer an excellent opportunity to enhance your in-game collection and show off your support for the competitive Valorant scene.

Immerse yourself in VCT masters and earn exclusive rewards

From June 11 to June 25, the VCT Masters drops provide an incredible chance to earn exclusive rewards while witnessing top-tier FPS gameplay. Whether you're chasing the prestigious "Unpredictable" Title or aiming to unlock the limited-edition "VCT Masters Tokyo Playercard," make sure to mark your calendar and clear your schedule for this thrilling event.

Join the global community of Riot esports fans, engage with the intense matches, and showcase your passion for the game by earning these exclusive drops. Don't miss out on the opportunity to participate in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters experience and elevate your profile to new heights by earning these limited-time free drops via Twitch and Youtube.

