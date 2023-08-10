Valorant Ion skins ranked from worst to best

The first rendition of the Ion bundle was released in Episode 1 patch 1.12 of Valorant. It exhibits a clean yet minimal and futuristic sci-fi design that has been praised by many. The Ion skins also reveal an energy core inside the weapon. The first version of the Ion bundle consisted of weapon skins for the Phantom, Operator, Bucky, Sheriff, and a melee weapon known as the Energy Sword.

The first edition of the Ion skin bundle gained massive popularity and instantly became a fan-favorite offering. The Version 2.0 was released in Episode 5 Act 3. It introduced weapon skins for the Frenzy, Spectre, Ares, and Vandal with a new melee weapon known as the Karambit. The key difference between the two was the addition of different variations in weapon skins, kill banners, and the finisher variation.

In this article, we are going to rank the Ion skins in Valorant from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ranking the Valorant Ion skins from worst to best

10) Ares

Ion Ares(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Ares is available for 1775 Valorant Points (VP), and it is part of the Ion 2.0 Collection. The Ares, as an SMG weapon, doesn't fit well with the Ion skinline, and the Ares' underwhelming feel doesn't do justice to the sound and visual effects that the Ion skin offers. The only good thing about it is its minimal design that looks clean compared to other skins.

It is available in four variants - White, Green, Yellow, and Blue. There are better options such as the Singular Ares and the Sentinels of Light Ares to make up for the slow fire rate and clunky nature of the gun.

9) Spectre

Ion Spectrre(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Spectre can be obtained from the in-game store for 1775 Valorant Points (VP), and it has a sleek and high-tech design. As the Spectre is a silenced weapon, the resonant sound effects are often diminished. making it an unsuitable skin for the SMG.

Overall, the Ion Spectre feels light and it possesses all the core qualities of the Ion bundle. The Ion Spectre was introduced in the Ion Version 2.0 bundle released in Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3. This skin is available in four variants - White, Green, Yellow, and Blue. Alternatives like the Magepunk Spectre and the BlastX Spectre are better packages as the sound effects perfectly match the silenced weapon.

8) Bucky

Ion Bucky(image by Riot Games)

Number 8 on the list is the Ion Bucky, which was introduced with the first version of the Ion bundle in Episode 1, patch 1.12 in Valorant. It is priced at 1775 Valorant Points (VP), and has a simple yet elegant look. The energy core inside the Ion Bucky also looks amazing. The firing sound of the Ion Bucky is on point and suits the weapon accurately.

The satisfaction of hitting a close-range headshot with the Ion Bucky is unmatched, making it one of the best Bucky skins in Valorant. It is fully upgradeable and comes with only one variant.

7) Frenzy

Ion Frenzy(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Frenzy was released in Episode 5 Act 3 in Valorant as part of the Ion 2.0 bundle. It is a good choice for sidearm skin due to its sophisticated design. The gun feels light and stable to use even while shooting and moving. The Ion Frenzy skin is fully upgradable that unlocks all the available animations.

The variants of this gun skin include colors like White, Green, Yellow, and Blue. Apart from the visual design, the sound effects are immersive and pleasing to use in-game. The Frenzy skin is available at the in-game store for 1775 VP.

6) Karambit

Ion Karambit(image by Riot Games)

The Karambit was released with the second version of the original Ion bundle and is priced at 4350 VP. It is one of the least desirable melee skins in Valorant, and it doesn't vibe well with the Ion bundle due to its lack of luster as compared to the Energy Sword from the first version of the Ion bundle.

It has a plain boring design and lacks special visual effects like the other premium melee skins in the game. The variants of the Ion Karambit include colors like White, Green, Yellow, and Blue. Despite the variants, the melee skin gives a plastic feel that many may not be like.

5) Vandal

Ion Vandal(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Vandal was introduced in the Version 2.0 of the Ion skin bundle. It comes with a hi-tech and shiny design with variants including colors like White, Yellow, Green, and Blue. The inner core of the Vandal is revealed by its transparent parts. A motor can also be seen coupled with the inner core, which is activated while firing.

This Vandal skin is liked by players who appreciate the minimalistic design with a futuristic look. The firing sound effects of the Ion Vandal give the gun a punchy feel. This cosmetic is fully upgradeable with enough Radianite Points and is available for 1775 VP at the in-game store.

4) Phantom

Ion Phantom(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Phantom sits among the top order of our rankings for its clean look. It was released with the original version of the Ion bundle in Episode 1 patch 1.12 in Valorant. The reload animation is unique and the rotating inner core can be seen sitting in the middle of the gun frame.

The bullet spread feels uniform, and the firing sound effects are pleasing to the ears even if it is a silenced weapon. The Ion Phantom skin is completely upgradable and comes with only the base white color. Despite having only a single variant, this gun is sought after by many for its minimalism. The Ion Phantom is available for 1775 VP.

3) Sheriff

Ion Sheriff(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Sheriff was part of the initial version of the Ion skin bundle in Valorant. It is one of the best-looking Sheriff skins in the game by far. Riot Games may release a lot of new cosmetics for this gun in the future, but the Ion Sheriff will always hold a special place among players. It has a futuristic theme and retains all the qualities of the Ion skin bundle. The energy core is located inside the bullet chamber, giving it a clean look.

The color of the muzzle flash is blue upon firing instead of smoke. The powerful firing sound effects of the Ion Sheriff make the headshots more satisfying than any other Sheriff skin in Valorant. The Ion Sheriff is loved a lot by professional players, like the former Sentinels IGL and current captain of G2, Shahzeb "Shazam" Khan. The Ion Sheriff can be bought for 1775 VP and comes with only a single variant.

2) Operator

Ion Operator(image by Riot Games)

The Ion Operator is the best example of the phrase ess is More”. With a white base and a dash of blue and black, the Ion Operator stands out for its premium looks. This simple design of the gun has attracted lots of players to Valorant, and they are eager to get their hands on it. Moreover, the sharp sound effects and the blue inner core powering the Ion Operator are its best features.

Upon shooting, the gun leaves a blue trail of smoke and a few symmetrical shapes around itself. It's visual effects like these that make the Ion Operator a must-have. Professional players love the Ion Operator, and one of the best examples is the former Sentinels IGL and current captain of G2, Shahzeb "Shazam" Khan, who uses the Operator skin even to this day. In order to obtain the Ion Operator, you need to have 1775 VP.

1) Energy Sword

Ion Energy Sword(image by Riot Games)

At number one, we have the Ion Energy Sword. It has a sharp and exquisite design, resulting in its popularity among players. This cosmetic is designed like a claw with a long and pointed blade similar to the Oni Claw. The Energy Sword offers unique slash animations with small symmetrical shapes flying around with every action.

The sound effects of the Energy Sword are sharp and minimal. The energy core and other moving parts are absent in the melee skin, but that doesn't affect its charm. The Ion Energy Sword is a rare find and is priced at 3550 VP.