Full list of Bucky skins in Valorant as of Episode 5

Since the release of Valorant in 2020, the game's community has been showered with a wide variety of purchasable weapon skins. While most skins require one to spend their money, some are absolutely free of cost, allowing players from all walks of life to access a variety of attractive in-game cosmetics.

Every weapon in Valorant, despite its intricate structure, has a wide range of skin designs that can captivate users with unique animations, VFX, sound effects, and finishers. In this article, we will explore the plethora of weapon skins released by Riot Games for Bucky as of Episode 5 Act 2.

Every Bucky skin in Valorant as of Episode 5 Act 2

Valorant has different methods through which players can purchase skins. One can complete all 10 tiers of an Agent contract to redeem a pistol skin designed to match it.

Players can head over to the in-game store to purchase items from either the "Featured" section, which contains the latest skin collection, or the "Offers" section that features four random weapon skins.

They can also purchase the Battlepass in each Act to earn access to three different weapon collections, featuring over 10 unique skins. Those who don't purchase the Battlepass can claim a single free skin by earning XP and completing the Battlepass.

Skins that appear in the Featured or Offers section can be purchased using the in-game currency known as Valorant Points (VP). Players will be required to spend real-life credits in order to purchase VP.

Purchasable skins in Valorant are classified into various tiers based on their cost and design. All the skin tiers are as follows:

Select Edition >>> 875 VP for each skin

>>> 875 VP for each skin Deluxe Edition >>> 1275 VP for each skin

>>> 1275 VP for each skin Premium Edition >>> 1775 VP for each skin

>>> 1775 VP for each skin Ultra Edition >>> 2475 VP for each skin

>>> 2475 VP for each skin Exclusive Edition >>> Varies ( Above 2475 VP for each skin)

Battlepass-exclusive Bucky skins

Almost every Battlepass has witnessed the release of a Bucky skin. Here are all the Bucky skins that have been released so far in various editions of the Battlepass:

Kingdom

Kingdom Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Kingdom Bucky was released in the Episode 1 Act 1 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 01).

Red Alert

Red Alert Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Red Alert Bucky was released in the Episode 1 Act 2 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 30).

Surge

Surge Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Surge Bucky was released in the Episode 1 Act 3 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 10). The default variant of this skin comes in a pink color and has three additional variants - black, yellow, and blue.

Aerosol

Aerosol Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Aerosol Bucky was released in the Episode 2 Act 1 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 05).

Cavalier

Cavalier Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Cavalier Bucky was released in the Episode 2 Act 2 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 30).

Lightwave

Lightwave Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Lightwave Bucky was released in the Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 16). The default variant of this skin comes in green and has three additional variants - blue, red, and gray.

Monarch

Monarch Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Monarch Bucky was released in the Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 16).

Artisan

Artisan Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Artisan Bucky was released in the Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 30). The default variant of this skin comes in white and has three additional variants - red, green, and blue.

Genesis

Genesis Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Genesis Bucky was released in the Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 35).

Hydrodip

Hydrodip Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Hydrodip Bucky was released in the Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 40).

.SYS

.SYS Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

.SYS Bucky was released with the Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 20).

Piedra del Sol

Piedra del Sol Bucky (Image via Valorant)

Piedra del Sol Bucky was released with the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass (Unlockable at Tier 25).

Select Edition Bucky skins (875 VP)

Valorant has released only two Select Edition Bucky skins as of Episode 5 Act 2.

Galleria

Galleria Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Galleria Bucky was released in Episode 1 Act 1.

Prism II

Prism II Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Prism II Bucky was released in Episode 2 Act 1.

Deluxe Edition Bucky skins (1275 VP)

Valorant has released only two Deluxe Edition Bucky skins as of Episode 5 Act 2.

Horizon

Horizon Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Horizon Bucky was released in Episode 2 Act 1.

Titanmail

Titanmail Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Titanmail Bucky was released in Episode 4 Act 3.

Premium Edition Bucky skins (1775 VP)

Valorant has eight Premium Edition Bucky skins that players can purchase from the in-game store.

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N)

G.U.N Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Bucky was released in Episode 1 Act 2. This skin has a unique VFX that can be unlocked using Radianite Points. Its default variant comes in green and has three additional variants - chrome, black, and red/white/blue.

Ion

Ion Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Ion Bucky was released in Episode 1 Act 3. This skin has a unique animation, VFX and finisher that can be unlocked using Radianite Points.

Magepunk

Magepunk Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Magepunk Bucky was released in Episode 2 Act 2. This skin has a unique VFX, animation, and finisher which can be unlocked by spending Radianite Points. Its default variant comes in blue, whereas it has three additional variants that come in green, purple, and orange.

Oni

Oni Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Oni Bucky was released in Episode 1 Act 1. This skin has a unique VFX, animation, and finisher that can be accessed at the cost of Radianite Points. Its default variant comes in red and has variants in black, green, and white.

Origin

Origin Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Origin Bucky was released in Episode 2 Act 3. This skin has a unique VFX, animation, and finisher that can be unlocked by spending Radianite Points. Its default variant comes in black, whereas its three additional variants are in green, red, and white.

Prime//2.0

Prime//2.0 Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Prime//2.0 Bucky was released in Episode 2 Act 2. This skin has a unique VFX, animation, and finisher that can be unlocked using Radianite Points. Its default variant comes in yellow, whereas its three additional variants are in gold, green, and orange.

Radiant Crisis 001

Radiant Crisis 001 Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Radiant Crisis 001 Bucky was released in Episode 3 Act 3. This skin has a distinct VFX and finisher that can be unlocked using Radianite Points.

Xenohunter

Xenohunter Bucky (Image via valorantstrike.com)

Xenohunter is the latest Valorant skin collection to feature a Bucky skin and was released in Episode 4 Act 3. Players have the option to equip a heartbeat sensor as an attachment at the cost of Radianite Points.

So far in the game, Riot Games has managed to introduce a total of 24 different skins for Bucky, out of which 12 are non-Battlepass ones. The game's community does have a shortage of purchasable Bucky skins to choose from. However, players can hope for Valorant developers to furnish the game's inventory with more Bucky skins in the near future.

