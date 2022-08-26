7 best wallbang spots on Valorant’s Pearl

Pearl is the eighth and the latest map added to Valorant. It is the only map in Valorant with no dynamic elements or hooks. What makes Pearl so different from the other maps is the mid-section of the map.

Unlike other maps in Valorant, the mid area of the map isn’t an ample wide open space but has many tiny sections/lanes to take fights in.

Every map in Valorant has some distinctive features. Teleporters in Bind, three site Haven, and horizontal and vertical ziplines on Icebox, to name a few. What makes Pearl genuinely standout from the other maps in Valorant are the various holes and windows on the walls, allowing players unique ways to take down their enemies.

Wallbanging and crushing your enemies without them being able even to see you is pretty satisfying. The enemies won’t know what hit them as you mow them down through the wall.

Pearl is fairly new to Valorant, and players aren’t yet aware of how they can get wallbanged. Thus, giving you the advantage to take them down as they remain clueless and baffled at their deaths.

Most useful wallbang spots on Valorant’s Pearl

7) Pearl A site: A Dugout to A safe corner plant wallbang

The bomb is usually planted for default or in the corner near the A dugout in Pearl's A site. If the bomb is planted and you hide in A dugout, you are up for a free kill. You can easily spam the wall with a medium penetration stat weapon such as Phantom and get a free kill on the planter.

A Dugout to A safe corner plant wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

A safe corner plant to A Dugout wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

This works the other way too. If the planter knows you are hiding in A dugout, he can easily spam bullets through the wall and take you out.

6) Pearl A site: A Dugout to A Default plant wallbang

As previously mentioned, the common spot to plant in A site is the default by the boxes or in the corner. If the attacker finds himself in A default and you are in A dugout, you can again spam through the wall and kill him.

A Dugout to A Default plant wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Default plant to A Dugout wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

But again, if the planter knows about you, he can wallbang you pretty easily through the same spot.

5) Pearl Mid: Mid Sewers wallbang

If you find yourself often dying from that sneaky guy hiding in the sewers in mid, then this wallbang spot is for you. You can rain bullets in the sewers, ensuring no one is waiting there for you. You either force out the player from the sewers, or you ensure he stays there, dead.

Mid Sewers wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mid Sewers wallbang 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

This won’t work well with medium-penetration weapons, though. So you will need the Odin or the Ares to do this sewer cleaning.

4) Pearl Mid: Mid Connector to Mid top wallbang

This will now work with any medium penetration weapon. All you have to do is shoot at middle wood engraving just above the door handle. The bullets will penetrate the wall and hit anyone holding the Mid doors from Mid-top.

Mid Connector to Mid top wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mid-top to Mid connector wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

We recommend using Vandal here over other assault rifles as it will deal higher damage or even potentially kill the enemy holding that angle from Mid-top.

3) Pearl Attacker spawn: Attacker spawn to Mid Top wallbang

The entire wall with the paintings in the attacker spawn is wallbangable. If someone has pushed up to Mid top and you don’t want to give him the advantage, you can easily spam through the wall to deal damage to the player waiting for you on the other side.

Attacker spawn to Mid Top wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mid-Top wallbang to Attacker spawn wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

If used with high surface penetration stat weapons such as the Odin, you can easily remove your enemy without even allowing them to shoot back.

2) Pearl B site: Safe plant wallbang

For this one, you will need an Odin, which must be close to the box. Of course, like all other wallbang spots in Valorant, this works both ways, but it is far more beneficial for the defending side.

B Safe plant wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

B Safe plant wallbang 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you have successfully hidden there and the enemies player is about to get the bomb planted, you whip out your gun and spam away. The planter will barely have any time to react before he gets taken down by you.

1) Pearl A Restaurant: A Restaurant to A Art wallbang

This is one of the most satisfying wallbang you can do in Valorant. Not only does it help your teammates take control of A Art, but it almost always guarantees you a free kill. You will need an Odin or Ares for this one.

A Restaurant to A Art wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

An Art to A Restaurant wallbang (Image via Sportskeeda)

Someone hiding behind your boxes in A Art is always stopping your teammates from taking control of the area. All you have to do is take out your Odin (or Ares) and spam through the wall just above the line where the color changes. You will force him out of his position for your teammates to get him or take him down.

Valorant’s maps have plenty of wallbangable surfaces, and Pearl is no different. These wallbang spots ensure you have the upper hand in all your fights and give your team that extra helping hand. So the next time you play Pearl in Valorant, keep all these wallbang spots in your mind.

