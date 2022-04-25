Valorant Episode 4 Act 3: New RGX 11z Pro Bundle announced featuring Phantom, Operator skins, and more

Valorant's Act 3 of Episode 4 will be released this week on April 27 and with that, developers will release another iteration of the much successful RGX 11z Pro Bundle. This time, skins for weapons like Phantom, Operator, Spectre, and Classic will be included in the bundle.

While last time, a Katana was featured as the premium melee weapon in the bundle, a Butterfly knife will represent the same role this time around. The new bundle price will remain the same, i.e., 8,700 VP. Players will have the option to buy items individually or the bundle as a whole.

Everything to know about the new RGX 11z Pro Bundle in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

The new RGX 11z Pro Bundle will be released along with Act 3 of Episode 4 on April 27, 2022. The entire bundle will cost 8,700 VP, similar to the previous iteration of the bundle.

Guns featured in the new RGX 11z Pro Bundle (Image via Riot Games)

The new bundle will feature skins for most of the weapons left out in the previous instance, including the Phantom, Operator, Spectre, and Classic. These skins will cost 2,475 VP and can be evolved or upgraded to three more variants by spending Radianite Points.

All the skins featured in the bundle belong to XE Tier. The entire skin line is inspired by high-end gaming hardware and features emissive LED lights, spinning tactile mechanical components, and premium reinforced plastic.

RGX Phantom and its variants (Image via Riot Games)

Some of the key features in the bundle include a Butterfly Knife, skin variants, animations, visual effects, kill counter, custom audio, animated Player Card, color change upon inspection, and Buddy color change based on gun variant equipped.

By looking at the skins, it can be said that Riot Games will expand the roster of the RGX 11z Pro Collection with the introduction of similar cosmetics in Valorant.

All weapons and items featured in the new RGX 11z Pro Bundle

The upcoming RGX 11z Pro Bundle in Valorant includes some of the weapons excluded in the first iteration in 2021.

Here is the complete list of items included with the new RGX Bundle:

RGX 11z Pro Firefly (Melee)

RGX 11z Pro Phantom

RGX 11z Pro Classic

RGX 11z Pro Operator

RGX 11z Pro Spectre

RGX 11z Pro Card

RGX 11z Pro Spray

RGX 11z Buddy

The Butterfly Knife and guns have three extra variants, similar to the previous bundle, i.e., Red, Blue, and Yellow.

The melee weapon is a custom butterfly knife. When equipped, it has swipe animations with custom VFX. When players inspect it, colors cycle through the full spectrum before settling on a random color.

Butterfly Knife and its variants (Image via Riot Games)

Guns have custom visual effects and audio on firing, reloading, equipping, and inspection. The interior colors for each gun change every time the gun is inspected. Like the previous iteration, Level 4 features a finisher and a kill banner, while Level 5 features a match Kill Counter.

The new RGX 11z Pro collection will debut with the arrival of Act 3 of Episode 4 in Valorant on April 27, 2022.

