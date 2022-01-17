Top 5 Melee skins to invest in Valorant Episode 4

Valorant developers have come up with unique skin designs for each weapon, including melees.

Players have melee as their base weapon to combat enemies at close range. The tactical knife cannot be dropped or brought into the game like other guns.

It has a large variety of weapon skins with unique textures and themes. Every skin bundle has its own unique feature. Similarly, developers have also experimented with melee designs and brought something new to the players, from butterfly knives to karambits. One can easily buy them with VPs, if they appear in the stores.

Top appealing Melee skins in Valorant Episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 - Disruption recently brought the Protocol 781-A skinline with voiceline features. There are many other melee skins that have been released before, with some attractive textures and effects.

1) Relic of the Sentinel - Sentinels of Light

The Sentinels of Light collection is based on the return of the Ruined King Viego to Runeterra in League of Legends. The collecrefersferrs to the army of Runterra who fought against him. The skin line was released with Patch 3.02.

The melee skin, i.e., the Relic of the Sentinel, costs 4350 VP, belonging to the Exclusive Edition tier.

2) Balisong - Recon

Balisong from the Recon Skin bundle is Valorant's first butterfly knife. It has military-based textures. It was released on August 24, 2021, with patch 3.04.

The butterfly knife in Recon bundle sets it apart from other melee skins in Valorant. The Balisong knife costs 3550 VP in the game.

3) Crescent Blade - Origin

The developers have brought an ancient and magical touch to the Origin skin line. It consists of a Crescent Blade and came out on June 9, 2021.

The Crescent Blade costs 3550 VP, making the entire bundle fall under the Premium Edition tier.

4) Dagger - Glitchpop

The Glitchpop bundle is regarded as one of the most popular skin collections in the game. Thus, the developers brought Glitchpop 2.0 later into the game. The first collection was released in August 2020, with a cyberpunk themed vibrant texture.

The Glitchpop bundle belongs to the Exclusive Edition tier. The dagger costs 4350 VP.

5) Karambit - Prime 2.0

The Prime Skin Collection stands as another popular skin bundle, which led to developers bringing Prime 2.0, consisting of a Karambit knife. The melee is designed with attractive animations, and can be swung as well.

The price of the Karambit Prime 2.0 melee is 3550 VP, falling under the Premium Edition tier.

