Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections to look out for in Episode 6 Act 1

Valorant has been able to maintain its status as one of the most popular FPS (First Person Shooter) games ever since its release. The game allows for a great mix of strategic playstyles as well as some fun and satisfying gunplay. However, one more thing the game is known for is its weapon skins.

Valorant's weapon skins are unique and have proven to be super fun in-game. These weapon skins cost a lot, but just for that, the system of a Night Market was introduced in the game.

Valorant's latest Night Market has finally been revealed and is said to last for 12 days. It will be released on February 15 and will end on February 27.

Everything a player needs to know about Valorant's Night Market.

The Night Market is a shop that offers its players various skins at a discounted rate. The system is a lucky draw at its core, where the player gets six random weapon skins ranging from the Select Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Premium Edition.

The Night Market does not have a reroll feature, so players will be stuck with the skins they initially got until the next Night Market. However, one thing to remember is that all the skin collections won't be available in the Night Market. Recently released skins or higher-tier skin collections may take a while to show up in future Night Markets.

Another thing to know is that skins from the Battlepass, Agent Contract, and limited-time collections like the Champions Bundle and the Arcane Bundle will not be included in the Night Market either.

New bundles were added to the pool.

For Episode 6 Act 1, the Kohaku & Matsuba collection and the Crismsonbeast collection have been added to the Night Market. The Kohaku & Matsuba collection includes skins for the Classic, Judge, Phantom, Operator, and Melee, whereas the Crismsonbeast collection has skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Vandal, Marshall, and Melee.

For Episode 6 Act 2, the skin collections that will be added to the Night Market are Soulstrife, Abyssal, Ion 2.0, and Cryostasis.

Skin collections that are eligible for Episode 6 Act 1

For the latest Night Market, players will see 50 skin collections available. Below is a list of all the weapon skin collections that are eligible for the Night Market in Episode 6, Act 1 :

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku & Matsuba Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crismsonbeast Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion (Ep 1 only) Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

The Night Market is a fun time for Valorant as every player in the community hopes to get their favorite skin. It also leads to a lot of content from various streamers and pro players from the community.

