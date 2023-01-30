Valorant Night Market: 5 best weapon skins players can expect in Episode 6 Act 1

The official Twitter account of Valorant announced yesterday that the Night Market is set to return for Episode 6 Act 1 in February.

The Night Market is an excellent opportunity to grab previously released skins at a discounted price. The Market offers a selection of six weapon skins at random, with a minimum of two being either melee or Premium-tier skins or a combination of both.

The skins can be purchased using the in-game currency, Valorant Points (VP), which must be purchased with real money. Only specific skins are eligible for the Night Market, and this excludes Battlepass, Exclusive, and Ultra edition skins. Here are some of the best skins to expect from the Night Market in February.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Reaver Phantom, Gaia's Vengeance Vandal, and three other weapon skins that you can expect from your Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market

1) Reaver Phantom

The Reaver 2.0 was one of the most hyped skin bundles from Episode 5 of Valorant. It contained a Phantom, a Spectre, an Odin, a Ghost, and a Karambit skin. The hype around it was absolutely justified, and the bundle was extremely well-received by the community.

The Reaver Phantom successfully upheld the legacy of the popular Reaver Vandal. Despite concerns that the Phantom's suppressed firing sound would be unable to compete with the ominous death knell effect of the original Reaver skin line, the bundle's release dispelled these fears.

The Reaver Phantom quickly rose to become one of the best Phantom skins in the game. It is priced at 1775 VP.

2) Gaia's Vengeance Vandal

The Gaia's Vengeance Bundle consists of a Vandal, Guardian, Marshal, Ghost, and an Axe (melee). It came out with the Yoru rework in Episode 4 Act 2. Although the entire skinline looks great, it is the Vandal that takes the limelight because it is the one that gets used most frequently in the game.

The skin has four color options: red, blue, green, and orange. As the name suggests, it has an earthly feel to it, and it resembles the roots of a plant protecting ancient energy. This design style in Valorant is unique to this bundle.

The Vandal also emits a bell-like sound when the player gets a kill and has one of the best finishers in the game right now that changes depending on the variant you have equipped. The skin is priced at 1775 VP.

3) Magepunk Spectre

The original Magepunk collection came out in Episode 2 Act 2. It contained Spectre, Bucky, Ghost, Marshal, and Knife skins. It was one of the first skin bundles to not feature an automatic rifle skin.

Despite this, the design principle behind the skin, which blends elements of technology and alchemy, has won over fans. The skin is reminiscent of something a mad scientist might create, with vivid VFX and SFX that feature sparks. There are four variants to the Magepunk Spectre, which is arguably the most used skin from the bundle.

It feels light to use and has a fantastic finisher as well. The skin is priced at 1775 VP, the same as other premium skins.

4) Ion Sheriff

The original Ion skin bundle is arguably one of the most successful and widely loved skins introduced to the game. With a variety of styles to choose from, it has something for everyone. If you are someone who sprays and prays, the Ion Phantom will get you that headshot you need, and the Operator is something that players like ShahZaM swore by for the longest time.

However, the Ion Sheriff skin for the pistol is widely considered to be the best skin in the original Ion skin bundle. Valorant players and casters alike have joked about its aim-assist qualities. It has crisp sound feedback on successful headshots, making it a top choice in the professional scene. The Ion Sheriff skin is priced at 1775 VP.

5) Yoru's Stylish Butterfly Comb

The VALORANT Go! Vol. 1&2 guns skins are often ignored by most players. However, these collections, featuring accessories based on Valorant Agents, have two of the best melee skins in the game.

Volume 2 of the collection features Yoru's stylish comb as a Butterfly Knife skin. Its sleek design matches Yoru's outfit, and the player model rotates the knife in a stylish manner when you inspect the weapon. As a must-have for Valorant skin collectors, this melee skin can be purchased for 3550 VP and is available at a discount in the Night Market.

