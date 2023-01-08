ShahZaM Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is a professional American Valorant player currently signed by G2 Esports. He had previously made his mark on Counter Strike Global Offensive, where he competed professionally for Cloud9, OpTic, and Complexity Gaming.

Upon transitioning to Valorant, he quickly gained recognition for being an excellent in-game leader for Sentinels, as he also helped his roster win the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík.

ShahZaM is an exceptional Valorant player and has had a huge fan following since setting foot in the VCT scene.

On December 12, 2022, G2 Esports officially announced the signing of ShahZaM after he parted ways with Sentinels. Considering his sharp skills, some fans may be interested in learning about his in-game Valorant settings with VCT 2023 approaching.

Everything you need to know about ShahZaM's Valorant settings

ShahZaM currently has 1.6 million followers on Twitch.tv, where he actively streams and interacts with fans. On YouTube, he has 302K subscribers, with an average viewership of 70K.

Listed below are all the known settings used by ShahZaM in Valorant.

Mouse

DPI : 400

: 400 Sensitivity :0.53

:0.53 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 212

: 212 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Green

: Green Crosshair Color : #00FF00

: #00FF00 Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 2

: 2 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Crosshair Code : Unknown

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Mouse Wheel Down

: Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Med

: Med Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 4x

: 4x Improve Clarity : On

: On Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G703

: Logitech G703 Headset : HyperX Cloud II

: HyperX Cloud II Keyboard: Custom

Custom Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 (240 Hz)

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Motherboard : Unknown

: Unknown RAM : Unknown

: Unknown Case : Unknown

: Unknown SSD : Unknown

: Unknown PSU : Unknown

: Unknown Cooling: Unknown

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 5

5 Color Vibrance: 10

10 Low Blue Light: 0

0 Instant Mode: On

Picture

Picture Mode: Gamer 3

Gamer 3 Brightness: 81

81 Contrast: 60

60 Sharpness: 6

6 Gamma: Gamma 4

Gamma 4 Color Temperature: User Define

User Define Red : 95

: 95 Green : 97

: 97 AMA: Premium

Readers interested in replicating ShahZaM's in-game settings can do so by navigating to the 'Settings' tab in Valorant. Players can find all the necessary options in the said section to help them change their settings. That being said, changing such settings with preferential tweaks is recommended.

Poll : 0 votes