ShahZaM Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is a professional American Valorant player currently signed by G2 Esports. He had previously made his mark on Counter Strike Global Offensive, where he competed professionally for Cloud9, OpTic, and Complexity Gaming.
Upon transitioning to Valorant, he quickly gained recognition for being an excellent in-game leader for Sentinels, as he also helped his roster win the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík.
ShahZaM is an exceptional Valorant player and has had a huge fan following since setting foot in the VCT scene.
On December 12, 2022, G2 Esports officially announced the signing of ShahZaM after he parted ways with Sentinels. Considering his sharp skills, some fans may be interested in learning about his in-game Valorant settings with VCT 2023 approaching.
Everything you need to know about ShahZaM's Valorant settings
ShahZaM currently has 1.6 million followers on Twitch.tv, where he actively streams and interacts with fans. On YouTube, he has 302K subscribers, with an average viewership of 70K.
Listed below are all the known settings used by ShahZaM in Valorant.
Mouse
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity:0.53
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 212
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
- Crosshair Code : Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G703
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Keyboard: Custom
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 (240 Hz)
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: Unknown
- RAM: Unknown
- Case: Unknown
- SSD: Unknown
- PSU: Unknown
- Cooling: Unknown
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture
- Picture Mode: Gamer 3
- Brightness: 81
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 6
- Gamma: Gamma 4
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 95
- Green: 97
- AMA: Premium
Readers interested in replicating ShahZaM's in-game settings can do so by navigating to the 'Settings' tab in Valorant. Players can find all the necessary options in the said section to help them change their settings. That being said, changing such settings with preferential tweaks is recommended.