5 F1 drivers with the most popular YouTube channels

For many F1 drivers these days, social media has become an alternate career option as well as a source of entertainment. Notably, F1 has grown in popularity exponentially over the years. The Netflix series "Drive To Survive" has served as a magnet for viewers from all over the world.

With the rise of platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and, especially, YouTube over the years, several celebrity drivers from around the world have discovered a way to connect more deeply with their audiences.

Most of these platforms, particularly YouTube, provide us with information about not only drivers' professional lives, but also their personal lives. Let's see which drivers create exciting content for their YouTube fans:

#1 Nico Rosberg is the most followed F1 driver on YouTube

Former F1 driver and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has a gigantic following of 1.37M on YouTube. He is one of the most famous YouTubers in the world, even outside of F1.

It's safe to say Rosberg considers YouTube to be a very important part of his life, as he uploads 3-4 videos per month. The driver has the third largest following in Monaco (where he lives) and earns up to $63.9K per year from his content.

His channel is one of the best places to learn about Formula One and is known for maintaining the perfect balance of F1 and entertainment. Rosberg's videos cover everything from in-depth track analysis to revealing his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. He also hosts the popular podcast "Beyond Victory," on which he has interviewed Alain Prost and Romain Grosjean about the sport.

#2 Lando Norris is the young generation's favorite YouTuber

McLaren F1's Lando Norris is one of the most famous and beloved entities on the current grid. Norris started his channel in 2014 and currently has 846K subscribers. The driver is widely regarded as a potential world champion.

Norris is also an avid Twitch streamer and has collected a wide audience online just through his streams (1.3M followers). The driver tries posting as often as he can on his YouTube channel and earns up to $21.1K yearly through his videos.

Some of Norris' most popular videos have nothing to do with Formula One. One of his videos, "Meeting my hero" (in which he meets Valentino Rossi), has over 2.5 million views.

The Briton has another channel called Quadrant, which combines his interests in gaming, racing, and apparel. He works on it with three other friends and uploads once a week.

#3 Daniel Ricciardo likes to share his personal life on YouTube

F1 favorite Daniel Ricciardo has around 426K followers on YouTube, a channel he started in 2016. The driver is a fan favorite and one of the most respected figures on the current grid. He has one of the most ardent fan bases among drivers and is widely regarded as a superb pilot.

Ricciardo frequently uploads videos to YouTube and earns around $2.9K per year from his videos.

Furthermore, the McLaren driver is not afraid to let the audience into his personal life and thoughts. While the majority of his videos are sponsored, Ricciardo never fails to entertain us with organic content from his Austin trips with friends, finding a bear while cycling, or rating spicy fried chicken.

This channel also contains his interviews with magazines such as GQ, life updates, and more. Fans should make sure to checkout his "Monaco F1 Track Drive" video, which has raked in over 1.7M views.

#4 Romain Grosjean is a leading F1 YouTuber

Former F1 and Haas driver Romain Grosjean has a channel called "Romain Grosjean Official" where he has around 235K subscribers. The Frenchman was a formidable F1 driver, and this channel provides insight into his post-F1 life and ongoing IndyCar career.

He also provides reliable and knowledgeable information about Motorsports on his channel and is very consistent with his uploads.

His channel is notable for being up to date with every season and providing regular analysis and opinions on driver penalties, victories, circuit performance, and records.

#5 Charles Leclerc treats fans to Ferrari content

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc created his YouTube channel in 2019 and has managed 461K subscribers till now. His unquestionable talent makes him an exciting driver to look out for on the current grid.

The driver also posts a video or two every two to three months and has the potential to earn up to $101.8 K per year. The Monegasque enjoys and uploads YouTube shorts on a regular basis.

Leclerc's content is restricted to Grand Prix weekends and general racing. The driver enjoys experimenting and has 5.2 million views on ''The Day In The Life'' video. For racing fans who want to see behind-the-scenes preparations, Leclerc's channel is a must-see.

So, these are some of the top F1 driving YouTubers who want to educate the audience about their lives and racing by creating authentic content.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes