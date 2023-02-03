Valorant Misericórdia Melee: Expected price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant will introduce a new melee skin and a few more cosmetic items with the LOCK//IN capsule. Celebrating the VCT LOCK//IN that will kick-off the 2023 session, the tournament will be held at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

Riot Games did not miss this opportunity to give fans a chance to collect a few exclusive gear for the event. After revealing a brief description of the cosmetic set included in the capsule, fans quickly noticed the Misericórdia melee. The skin has made a positive impression on the community, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on it.

How much will the Misericórdia Melee possibly cost in Valorant LOCK//IN capsule?

Riot Games hasn't yet disclosed the official price tag on the Misericórdia knife. However, fans should know that in the official blog post regarding the LOCK//IN capsule, Riot strictly mentioned that other items, along with the Misericórdia melee, will only be available as a single bundle. This means that fans will not be able to purchase the melee separately.

As for the price, the LOCK//IN capsule could possibly cost anywhere between 5,100VP to 6265VP. The price could increase as it is a relatively unique item introduced to Valorant. The melee is the only weapon skin included in the LOCK//IN Capsule.

All Misericórdia variants

The Misericórdia melee is a gorgeously crafted knife that comes with a bayonet-like design. VCT fans will also recognize the famous logo as the knife celebrates the upcoming VCT LOCK//IN tournament about to be held in Brazil.

The Misericórdia features three fascinating color variants that highlight their respective regions in the VCT ecosystem. The variants are as follows:

Misericórdia Valorant Champions Tour (Red color variant)

Misericórdia VCT Americas (Green color variant)

Misericórdia VCT Pacific (Blue color variant)

Misericórdia VCT EMEA (Purple color variant)

Upon purchasing the bundle, fans can unlock their favorite variants with Radianite Points, much like any other skin with variants in Valorant. While Riot hasn't confirmed any finishers for Misericórdia melee, the skin will surely feature some stunning visual design.

Valorant enthusiasts will be excited to collect this item as it will never return to the in-game store or night market again.

When does the Misericórdia come out?

Riot has officially mentioned that the LOCK//IN capsule will be available for purchase from February 8 to March 7, 2023. They also mentioned that 50% of the net proceeds would be shared among all VCT partner teams during the sale period.

The previous VCT bundles were also handled similarly, where professional teams received a good half of the net proceeds. Apart from the Misericórdia melee, the LOCK//IN capsule will also encompass other cosmetic items, such as player cards and sprays.

This is the first time Valorant has introduced a unique item, such as a capsule. Based on the current community's reaction, Riot Games could possibly introduce more such items in the future.

The VCT LOCK//IN tournament is set to kick off the 2023 Valorant esports season with 32 teams participating. Fans can catch the event live on February 13, 2023, at 9:00 am PT / 6:00 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST through the official VCT handles on Twitch and YouTube. Getting into a watch party with your favorite streamers can also be a fascinating experience.

