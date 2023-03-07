Valorant's Oni 2.0 collection: Release date and time for all regions

Valorant will soon welcome a new competitive frame and fresh in-game content. With the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2, players will finally get their chance to grab the highly anticipated sequel of the Oni, the Oni 2.0 collection, from the Store in just a day’s time.

With Valorant being a free-to-play tactical shooter, Riot Games launches new, alluring cosmetics (premium weapon skin lines and Battlepasses) periodically to help support the continuous development of the game. Players can purchase skins and other cosmetics using the game’s virtual currency, Valorant Points (VP).

Despite the cosmetics bringing no competitive advantage, fans are always eager to purchase eye-catchy skins for the look and feel. The first Oni collection was released in Episode 1 and instantly captured thousands of hearts with its aura. It was undoubtedly a hit, compelling the developers to ideate and present a sequel.

When will Valorant’s Oni 2.0 collection become available?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Unleash the Oni. Available in your shop tomorrow. Unleash the Oni. Available in your shop tomorrow. https://t.co/Oni9rttKUv

As per Riot Games’ announcement, the much-awaited Oni 2.0 weapon collection will be added to Valorant with Episode 6 Act 2 on March 7 PDT (March 8 for Asia-Pacific and other eastern regions). The Oni 2.0 will replace the current bundles: the Reverie and the VCT LOCK//IN capsule. Players can access the new season and purchase the bundle after downloading patch 6.04.

The ongoing Episode 6 Act 1 will end on March 6 PST, after which Valorant’s Competitive mode will remain unavailable for six to seven hours. All other in-game modes will be playable until the developers take the servers down for pre-patch maintenance.

Like all major updates in Valorant, patch 6.04 will be preceded by server maintenance, which can last from anywhere between two to four hours. Here are the server down timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 2 pm PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 2 pm PST Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 6 am PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 6 am PST Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 8 pm PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 8 pm PST Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 2 pm PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 2 pm PST Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 6 am PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 6 am PST North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 07/03/2023 at 6 am PST

Players can return to the game and enjoy all of Episode 6 Act 2’s content, including the Oni 2.0 collection, once the servers are back up and they download the patch.

The Oni 2.0 bundle is a premium weapon collection and can be purchased for 7100 VP. In addition to the fascinating Katana melee skin, it features four weapon skins, Frenzy, Ares, Bulldog, and Vandal, priced at 1775 VP each.

The melee skin’s individual price is 5350 VP, but players can obtain it for free if they purchase the entire bundle.

Poll : 0 votes