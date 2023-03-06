Is Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass worth buying?

Staying true to its trend, Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 Act 2 will introduce a new Battlepass (BP), letting players earn a slew of exciting in-game cosmetics at an economical price. The much-awaited premium pass featuring 50 tiers of rewards will be priced at 1000 VP, while some items will be available for free.

The Battlepass is definitely a pocket-friendly way for players to grab intriguing cosmetics and decorate their inventories in Riot Games' tactical shooter. It contains multiple weapon skin collections, player cards, sprays, Radianite Points, and gun buddies.

That said, spending money to purchase a Battlepass every other month may not be the best choice. It’s natural for fans to wonder whether they should buy the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2 BP in Valorant. To help them make a choice, the next section shares an overview of the upcoming pass and a fair verdict.

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass may impress some players, but isn’t Riot’s best offering

Signature Guardian (Image via Riot Games)

Episode 6 Act 2’s Battlepass will introduce three weapon collections, two of which will not feature upgradable skins. The third will feature four color variants, including the original one. The additional color variants will be purchasable using 15 Radianite Points each.

Here are the names of the upcoming BP weapon collections and the skins they contain:

Signature: Guardian, Sheriff, Stinger, Marshall Topotek: Phantom, Bucky, Ghost, Odin Tilde: Bulldog, Shorty, Judge, Melee, Operator (3 color variants)

The Signature collection has an appearance similar to the premium Glitchpop collection and features a mixture of bright shades in a complicated pattern. The Topotek lineup features a milder color palette and may appeal to a select section of fans.

Tilde Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Tilde collection is impressive, featuring three color variants to cater to players of all kinds. It also features a knife skin, which will be available as a high BP tier reward (Tier 45-50). Like all Battlepass weapon cosmetics, Episode 6 Act 2’s premium pass will not feature any gun or melee skins with animation or sound upgrades.

In addition to skin collections, the pass will also include 13 player cards, 10 gun buddies, 15 sprays (three animated sprays), three player titles, and a lot of Radianite Points. Some of these will be available for free, which players can earn as they collect XP.

Some Episode 6 Act 2 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Here’s a list of priceless items you can expect on the free track this time:

3 player cards 3 gun buddies 3 player titles 2 sprays 30 Radianite Points (Epilogue) 1 sidearm skin (Ghost, Sheriff, or Shorty)

Purchasing the premium pass will also activate an exclusive XP boost, allowing players to quickly earn experience points and unlock tiers.

Verdict

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You’re not done, right? Catch a few more games to put some extra polish on your collection before the Battlepass ends on March 7. You’re not done, right? Catch a few more games to put some extra polish on your collection before the Battlepass ends on March 7. https://t.co/jXEvAg0uhG

As expected, Valorant Episode 6 Act 2’s BP is a bargain for fans looking to stack up on Radianite Points or collect entertaining player cards and sprays. Some weapon skins, including the knife, look pretty good and may suit many gamers' liking, especially those who haven’t built an inventory yet.

If you want to collect cosmetics and Radianite Points in Valorant while keeping a check on your budget, purchasing Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 premium pass at 1000 VP is definitely worth it.

That said, veterans who don’t intend to collect Radianite Points, player cards, and sprays, as well as those who own premium cosmetics, may prefer to skip this Battlepass. Purchasing Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 BP solely for weapon collections may not be the best choice, especially for those who already use upgradable skins.

