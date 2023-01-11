Valorant players face issues with Act Rank buddies as Episode 6 kicks off

Episode 6 for Valorant is here with all the content Riot has promised. With a new map and skinline, players are missing a small piece of their well-deserved reward.

Several Valorant ranked players have reported missing their previous Episode's gun buddy. Riot rewards ranked players a gun buddy upon an Episode's completion that displays a player's highest achieved rank in the said Episode.

Gun buddies for Valorant's Episode 6 are missing for several players

A gun buddy is a weapon charm players can equip on their desired weapons. It helps beautify a weapon and can also be a thematic display for players who like decorating their belongings. Valorant offers competitive players a special reward upon completing an Episode.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Heads up that we're aware of and investigating a bug that is rewarding the incorrect Episode 5 Ranked Gun Buddy in some cases. We'll follow up when a fix is out. Heads up that we're aware of and investigating a bug that is rewarding the incorrect Episode 5 Ranked Gun Buddy in some cases. We'll follow up when a fix is out.

Any competitive player who booted the game upon the update's launch hopes to get their rank buddy for Episode 5 will showcase their highest rank for the previous season. Instead, they were greeted with a missing piece.

A missing gun buddy is not the only bug. Some players have also received incorrect rank buddies for Episode 5. Fans have complained about getting rank buddies to showcase a division lower than their actual rank. For example, if a player has climbed to Ascendant, there is a chance they will receive a rank buddy for Diamond.

Riot Games have officially addressed this issue on their Twitter handle by saying that they are investigating this bug and trying to resolve it as soon as possible.

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar Riot UPS3RGE @UPS3RGE 🏼 twitter.com/playvalorant/s… YO! We’ve seen some reports of Act Rank buddies not working correctly and are working on a solve. I’m the meantime, If anyone who reached ascendant last Episode actually did get their Ascendant gun buddy PLS DM me your Riot ID YO! We’ve seen some reports of Act Rank buddies not working correctly and are working on a solve. I’m the meantime, If anyone who reached ascendant last Episode actually did get their Ascendant gun buddy PLS DM me your Riot ID 🙏🏼 twitter.com/playvalorant/s… If you are having issues with your ranked gunbuddy being awarded, please contact @UPS3RGE in a DM. Thank you!!!! Hope everyone is enjoying patch day!!!! twitter.com/UPS3RGE/status… If you are having issues with your ranked gunbuddy being awarded, please contact @UPS3RGE in a DM. Thank you!!!! Hope everyone is enjoying patch day!!!! twitter.com/UPS3RGE/status…

This issue will likely be a technical bug that can be easily resolved. That being said, it is natural for players to be frustrated, as there is no other way to redeem this unique ranked reward. Players must be patient during these matters, as developers usually fix similar issues within a few days.

Since the issue was identified almost immediately, with the developers also addressing it, a solution is more likely in the works.

Until then, players can enjoy Episode 6 with Lotus, and all the new cosmetics this season has in store. There is also a new Battle Pass to explore.

For players interested in the new skinline, the Araxys collection is also available in stores for a limited time. Players can also grab different skins from the bundle if desired. However, cosmetics such as gun buddy and player cards from the bundle will not be available after the collection leaves the store.

Poll : 0 votes