How to get Oni 2.0 player card in Valorant?

Valorant has introduced a brand new collection to its arsenal, a successor to the legendary Oni collection. The 2.0 bundle has brought a variety of cosmetics that includes a brand new melee. Apart from weapon skins, players can also get their hands on items like a gun buddy, spray, and a player card.

Fans will be able to acquire certain cosmetic items from the Oni 2.0 until the bundle is available in Valorant's in-game store. The original Oni collection still stands as one of the most beloved bundles in the game. Riot Games did not miss the opportunity to re-introduce it featuring a different set of weapons.

This article will guide players on how to get the Oni 2.0 player card from the latest collection.

Acquiring the Oni 2.0 player card in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2

Oni 2.0 player card in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 (Image via Riot Games)

The Oni 2.0 player card, its gun buddy, and spray are only available till the bundle is in the in-game store. Once the it leaves, players will not be able to acquire the said cosmetics from the Oni 2.0 collection. However, the weapons will come in the regular store rotation, and even in the Night Market, as the Premium-tier collection is eligible for the discounted market place.

Here's how to purchase the Oni 2.0 player card from Valorant's store:

Navigate to the Store section in Valorant.

Open the Oni 2.0 bundle, which is on the first slide of the store.

Scroll sideways till you find the player card.

To purchase it seperately, you should atleast have 375 Valorant Points (VP) in your account.

You can also get the card alongside some other few cosmetics and the melee for free if you purchase the entire bundle for 7,100 VP.

Once purchased, you will be able to use the banner by equipping it from the Collection tab.

The Oni 2.0 player card features a hauntingly gorgeous animated artwork that showcases the Onimaru Kunitsuna Katana with the Oni Demon glaring on it.

Riot did not hesitate to give players one of the best looking banners till date. While the previous collection featured decent artworks from Araxys and Chronovoid, Oni 2.0 excels at giving them the pure esscence of its successor.

The weapon skins from the bundle also recreate the same energy as the original Oni. Players were extremely excited to get their hands on the bundle with Episode 6 Act 1 as the collection brings back the legendary skinline by adding new weapons and features.

How does the Oni 2.0 stand out from other skins in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Unleash the Oni. Available in your shop tomorrow. Unleash the Oni. Available in your shop tomorrow. https://t.co/Oni9rttKUv

The Oni collection has always been a unique approach for skin sets coming into Riot's tactical shooter. The Japanese themed skin is one of its only kinds in the game. Featuring weapons like Vandal and Ares in the 2.0 collection, the developers have ensured that players get the complete collection of weapons featured in the Oni franchise.

The Onimaru Kunitsuna melee is undoubtedly the highlight of the collection. A well-detailed Katana melee is something that players appreciated a lot after its release.

While some complain about the animation and the melee being always sheathed, most are still appreciative of the fact that the developers released a Katana. It is something that Riot missed out on in the first bundle.

Poll : 0 votes