Valorant: Complete Jett Sunset guide

Sunset, the newest addition to Valorant's map pool, brings fresh challenges for players to explore and conquer. On it, achieving mastery demands dedicated practice, effective collaboration, and a good understanding of this map's intricacies. This guide will offer specific insights and strategies for Jett players to use on Sunset in Valorant.

Whether you're an experienced player or just getting started, these tips will definitely help you contribute to your team's success on this new inclusion.

The best tips for Jett on Valorant's Sunset map

Map awareness

Before diving into strategies, it's crucial to understand the map layout. Take some time to explore Sunset in custom games to familiarize yourself with its different areas, callouts, and potential hiding spots. Knowing the map inside out is the first step towards success.

Communication is key

Coordinate with your team from the start. Establish roles and callouts for each player. As Jett, you can excel at entry fragging or holding certain angles. Communicate your intentions clearly to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Jett's mobility

Jett's strength lies in her mobility. Use her Cloudburst and Updraft abilities to quickly access elevated positions and take enemies by surprise. Sunset offers plenty of opportunities to make use of verticality, so don't hesitate to explore those options.

Entry fragging

As a Jett player, consider taking on the role of an entry fragger when pushing sites. Use your Dash ability to quickly dash onto a site and gain control. Your aim should be to catch opponents off guard and secure crucial frags for your team.

Site control and defending

When defending a site, utilize Jett's agility to change positions frequently. Make use of her Cloudburst to obscure foes' vision or slow down enemy advances. Holding tight angles with your Operator can also be effective for defending key areas.

Utility usage

Don't underestimate the power of Jett's abilities. Her Blade Storm can be game-changing when used effectively. Use it to secure kills or to apply pressure to enemies holding angles. Remember to save your Dash ability for repositioning after using Blade Storm.

Adapt to the map

Sunset has its unique characteristics, such as multiple tight corridors and close-quarters engagements. Adjust your playstyle accordingly. Experiment with different strategies to figure out what suits you and your team best.

Callouts

Learning callouts specific to Sunset is crucial for effective communication. Whether it's "A Lobby," "B Site," or "Mid," being precise with what you say can make a significant difference in coordinating with your team.

Teamwork

Valorant is a team-based game, and no matter how skilled an individual player is, success often relies on teamwork. Work together with your allies and adapt to changing situations by communicating.

Stay calm and focus

Lastly, keep your composure during matches. Sunset can be hectic, with intense firefights and unexpected encounters. Stay focused, maintain good crosshair placement, and trust your training.

Mastering Sunset as a Jett player requires a combination of map knowledge, communication, and effective use of Jett's abilities. With practice and dedication, you can become a formidable force on it, contributing to your team's success and securing those crucial victories in Valorant. So, gear up, dive into the action, and let your Jett prowess shine on this game's Sunset map.