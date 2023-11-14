Valorant patch 7.10 official notes: Massive updates hit Deadlock’s GravNet

Valorant patch 7.10 is now live, and there are a few Agent updates that players will be able to look forward to this time around. However, the highlight of the patch will be the extensive quality-of-life updates that Deadlock will be enjoying to her GravNet, hopefully, this will help her have a good time int eh current Agent meta.

Apart from Deadlock Jett will be seeing some updates, with TDM-only changes hitting both Reyna as well as Fade.

Patch 7.10 also addresses certain performance issues along with fixing some of the bigger bugs in the shooter.

Valorant fans looking for a more detailed description of patch 7.10 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 7.10 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Deadlock

Anyone caught by GravNet will now be debuffed indefinitely until they remove it

Anyone caught by GravNet will now be affected by increased gravity and a reduction in mobility (example: GravNet now reduces Jett’s Tailwind (E) distance)

GravNet removal time increased 0.85s >>> 1.5s

GravNet radius increased 6m >>> 8m

Jett

Jett's third-person animations while Blade Storm (X) is equipped have been adjusted to help with combat clarity. It should now be easier to understand her movement when she’s running and when she’s throwing knives.

2) Team Deathmatch

Reyna

Team Deathmatch only changes:

Leer (C) cooldown increased 44s >>> 51s

Empress (X) will charge 14% slower

Fade

Team Deathmatch only changes:

Prowler (C) cooldown decreased 44s >>> 36s

Seize (Q) cooldown decreased 51s >>> 48s

3) Performance Updates

Presets have been added to the stats page.

4) Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where reverb was not being applied reliably to some types of sounds, including gunshots and footsteps.

Fixed an issue where Viper’s Pit (X) did not correctly block vision for enemies on the minimap and megamap.

Fixed issues with Fade’s Prowler (C) passing through certain objects.

Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where the report button text was cut-off for the Arabic language on the Player Report menu.